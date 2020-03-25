A screen shot of the downloadable instructions from the virtual doctor website.

Virtual care now available for Yukon patients

Yukon government and Yukon Medical Association roll out online portal for doctors’ appointments

Patients can now stay at home when speaking with their doctors.

In a bid to maintain social distancing while not interrupting health care delivery, the Yukon government and the Yukon Medical Association rolled out virtual care last week.

There are two parts to it. Appointments can occur over the phone or by video chat.

The services are available in Whitehorse, Watson Lake and Dawson City. Work is being done to introduce these options to communities.

“Right now, we feel this is the safest way to do it,” said Dr. Katherine Smart, president of the medical association.

If it’s absolutely necessary, patients can go to their doctors’ offices still, but they have to be screened in advance by phone and test negative or be without symptoms, said Smart, noting that those with COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, coughing or difficulty breathing are being advised to visit the respiratory centre located in downtown Whitehorse, which was announced last week. The centre was open on March 25, with some personnel wearing protective gear. Seniors are able to get assessed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; hours for those with a referral are between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. It doesn’t accept drop-ins.

What’s key is that people are totally honest if there is to be an in-person visit, Smart said.

“Just that people are really honest with us about their travel history and their symptom, because this all falls apart if they don’t tell the truth and then end up being seen in an inappropriate setting. …” she said.

She noted that unlike the respiratory centre or hospital, physicians have limited access to protective equipment at clinics.

“As physicians we have hundreds of people through our offices every day,” Smart said. “It’s sort of the opposite of what we’re wanting to do, in terms of limiting the spread of COVID-19. Even though there’s only two cases in the Yukon, it’s a rapidly evolving situation, so our goal is to be ahead of that so that we’re being proactive and not reactive.”

Yukoners interested in accessing this type of care can visit yukon.ca/covid-19.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Dawson City reacts to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Whitehorse city council adjusts to a new reality amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Whitehorse city council adjusts to a new reality amid COVID-19 pandemic

The impact of the pandemic is being felt across city departments

Yukon Status of Women Council collecting cell phones, computers for domestic violence victims during COVID-19

The Yukon Status of Women Council put out a call for donations recently

Third COVID-19 case confirmed in the Yukon

The Yukon’s chief medical officer of health confirmed a third case the morning of March 25

Dawson City reacts to COVID-19 pandemic

Dawson City anxious and optomistic regarding pandemic.

UPDATED: Northwestel waives internet overage fees, increases monthly caps after CRTC application approved

Customers on cable internet, including Whitehorse, will have overage fees waived for March and April

Commentary: Giving mining companies a pass on COVID-19 restrictions means health risks the Yukon can’t afford

Lewis Rifkind, Katarzyna Nowak, Anne Mease & Sebastian Jones Human interactions with… Continue reading

Virtual care now available for Yukon patients

Yukon government and Yukon Medical Association roll out online portal for doctors’ appointments

Whitehorse city council to continue holding meetings, but over phone

The gallery will be closed to the public, but meetings will be broadcasted on TV and online

Final IBU World Cup event ends early

The mixed relay events were cancelled as measures to combat COVID-19 ramped up

Just For Kicks provides long-distance competition for Yukon Arctic sports athletes

The Arctic sports event included junior athletes locally and a group of Alaskans via the internet

Yukoner finishes 13th in Iditarod

Michelle Phillips arrived in Nome, Alaska, shortly after 12:40 p.m. on March 18

Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai tests negative for COVID-19

Pillai was in self-isolation after attending a mining conference in Toronto

Woman dead after Porter Creek house fire

The Whitehorse Fire Department was called to the home on Willow Crescent March 18.

Most Read