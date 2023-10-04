An aerial image of Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine. (Submitted/Victoria Gold Corp.)

An aerial image of Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. (Submitted/Victoria Gold Corp.)

Victoria Gold fined $95,000 for Waters Act offences

Matter involving cyanide spill and license breaches concluded Sept. 28

Regulatory offences faced by Victoria Gold Corp have been resolved with fines assigned by the court.

The mining firm had been charged with nine quartz mining and water license contraventions relating to its Eagle Gold Mine near Mayo this May.

Court documents stated that one of the offences dealt with failure to contain a July 2021 cyanide spill and others involved the company transferring water to the mine’s heap leach facility when less storage than was mandated by the license was available.

The company was also charged with offences including the failure to report the amount of water transferred to the heap leach facility for two months in 2021 and failure to implement portions of the “approved Heap Leach Facility Operations Maintenance and Surveillance Manual.”

In a Sept. 28 court date in Mayo, the charges were dealt with and fines were imposed.

The fines imposed were all for Waters Act offences dealing with the company’s failure to comply with its water license. A $40,000 fine was imposed for one count, $14,000 each for two more, $8,500 each for another two and $10,000 for one. The company will have until Dec. 28 to pay.

Stays of proceedings were entered for one Waters Act and two Quartz Mining Act offences.

Victoria Gold CEO John McConnell did not respond to a request to comment by the News’ deadline.

