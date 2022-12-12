Valleyview South survey closes today

Map showing the Valleyview South area, including which parties own pieces of land in the area. (Screen shot/City of Whitehorse)

A survey about the future of the Valleyview South area will close today.

The City of Whitehorse launched the survey in November, asking residents for their opinions on the area that sits between the neighborhoods of Hillcrest, Valleyview, McIntyre and Granger as it develops a masterplan for the new neighborhood.

The survey was developed in collaboration with the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Ta’an Kwäch’än Council, incorporating specific questions for First Nations citizens as there are a number of First Nation parcels along with sites owned by the private sector and the city and territorial governments.

The survey is available online until it closes tonight.

It is part of the work happening with landowners, stakeholders and the public to develop the masterplan.

Following the survey, work will get underway to come up with concepts for the area. A preferred option will then be developed and go to Whitehorse city council for approval.