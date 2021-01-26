Several people enter the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Coast High Country Inn Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Jan. 26. The Yukon government announced on Jan. 25 that residents of Whitehorse, Ibex Valley, Marsh Lake and Mount Lorne areas 65 and older can now receive their vaccines. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Vaccine appointments available in Whitehorse for residents 65+

Yukoners 65 and older living in Whitehorse are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Yukon government announced on Jan. 25 that residents of Whitehorse, Ibex Valley, Marsh Lake and Mount Lorne areas 65 and older can now make appointments either online or by calling 1-877-374-0425.

Appointments for residents 60 and older are currently set to begin Feb. 1, with appointments opening to all adult residents on Feb. 10. Bookings for those between 60 and 65 are also available at this time.

In order to receive the vaccine, residents will need to provide proof of residency.

Those with Yukon health care cards will be eligible for vaccination, as will Yukon residents with out-of-territory health care cards providing they can supply a letter of employment, student card or bill. British Columbia residents who typically receive health care in the Yukon, like residents of Lower Post, B.C., will be eligible for vaccination.

The government website also clarifies that anyone else — including Canadians from other jurisdictions, non-resident critical workers, and those from outside Canada — are not eligible for vaccination at this time.

Most Read