Up to 83% of school council seats still empty as election deadline approaches

Up to 83 per cent of school council seats in the territory could be left vacant if Yukoners do not put their names forward as candidates, Elections Yukon said in a news release issued on April 19. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News file)

Most school council seats will be left empty if Yukoners do not put their name into the running – and quick.

The majority of school councils have yet to receive any nominations and several schools are without confirmed candidates as the deadline for nominations closes in less than two days, Elections Yukon said in news release issued on April 19.

“Councils require members to function. There remains a number of school councils without sufficient candidates to meet quorum,” chief electoral officer Maxwell Harvey said in the release.

In the release, only 16 nominations have been received for the 94 elected positions on Yukon school councils, which means 83 per cent of elected positions could be left vacant.

With nominations closing at noon on April 21, 58 per cent of school councils have not received any nominations, according to the release. Eleven out of 19 schools do not have any confirmed candidates.

Tantalus School in Carmacks is the only school in which the number of confirmed candidates matches the number of elected positions to be filled, which is three for that school.

“School councils provide a way for Yukoners to get involved in student education,” reads the release.

“They provide a significant voice to promote high quality education, raise student achievement and improve school performance.”

Prospective candidates, electors and others can tune into a virtual town hall that is being co-hosted by Elections Yukon on April 20.

The town hall will provide answers to questions about the nomination process, roles of school council and voting opportunities.

Nominations for school council must be delivered to the returning officer before noon on April 21.

The release states the returning officer will be accepting nomination papers between 10 a.m. and noon at the school.

“If the number of nominations for candidates does not exceed the number to be elected, the returning officer will declare the persons nominated to be elected by acclamation,” the release notes.

“If there are more candidates than positions, a poll will be required to take the vote.”

There are multiple options for electors looking to cast their vote.

Early voting will be held on April 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on April 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Polling day will take place on May 2 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Electors can also mark a ballot during the election period by appointment with the returning office, by mail out ballot or at the main administration building in Whitehorse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Ballots will be counted and members elected by a poll will be declared after polls close on May 2.

