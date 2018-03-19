Unsolved murders team will take pressure off Major Crimes Unit, Yukon RCMP superintendent says

Yukon RCMP Supt. Brian Jones says the territorial government’s funding for a unit to focus on unsolved murders is exactly what the police service needed to relieve the “extraordinary pressure” on its Major Crimes Unit.

In an interview with the News March 16, Jones said that the unusually high number of homicides in the Yukon in the past year and a half, and the pace at which they were occurring, put a workload on the unit that “wasn’t sustainable for our employees.”

However, he said the Yukon government’s announcement March 6 that it would be spending $442,000 per year for the next three years to create a Historical Case Unit — a team of three investigators that will look into unsolved murders and missing persons cases as well as liaise with affected families and communities — “speaks directly” to that issue.

“We received exactly what we requested,” Jones said. “(The Yukon government) understood the pressure, they were immediately open to the possibility…. The Historical Case Unit and the pressure that the Major Crimes Unit (faced), that was a pressure that developed very quickly over a year, a year and a half, and the government was very responsive to that pressure.”

“The dedicated funding to a historical case unit is going to allow us to both focus on those historical homicides and when, and if, there’s a new homicide or a fresh homicide, we’ll have a larger group of skilled and trained investigators that we can apply to those new homicides.”

That operational pressure was something that was unique to the Major Crimes Unit, he added, and not something that was impacting police work in other parts of Yukon RCMP.

“When that pace of new homicides is coming in, the pace with which they were coming in was impacting and has for awhile, the ability to really focus and concentrate on those more historical homicides like Allan (Waugh’s),” he said, referring to a case from 2014 where the 69-year-old Waugh was found dead in his McIntyre home. His homicide remains unsolved.

Jones said hiring for the unit is still underway, and until the three positions are permanently staffed, there will be short-term assignments or secondments to fill the roles.

“That’s new money for new bodies, new positions, so, in the interim until we can get them, we’ll look to fill those positions from within existing resources,” he said.

