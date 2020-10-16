Northwestel has released the proposed prices for its unlimited plans. Unlimited internet in Whitehorse and Carcross could cost users between $160.95 and $249.95 per month depending on their choice of package. (Yukon News file)

Unlimited internet options outlined

Will require CRTC approval before Northwestel makes them available

Unlimited internet in Whitehorse and Carcross could cost users between $160.95 and $249.95 per month depending on their choice of package.

Northwestel released the prices it is proposing to charge for the service that would be available in the two Yukon communities as well as Fort Nelson, British Columbia, and another four communities in the Northwest Territories.

The prices were submitted to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Oct. 14, Northwestel said in a statement.

Three packages are proposed. The cheapest is $160.95 per month with download speeds of 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 10 Mbps.

The closest package currently offered provides the same download and upload speeds with 300 GB of data for $110.95 per month.

Meanwhile, the most expensive unlimited plan proposed would provide download speeds of 250 Mbps and upload speeds of 15 Mbps for $249.95, compared with a current package that provides the same download and upload speeds and 750 GB of data for $239.95.

Finally, the package priced in the middle at $199.95 per month would provide download speeds of 125 Mbps and upload speeds of 12.5 Mbps.

The current package with the same download and upload speeds costs $189.95 each month with a limit of 600 GB of data.

While the packages are proposed to be available to order after Nov. 2, the CRTC will have to first approve the plans.

“At that time, customers will be able to make requests online or through our customer service channels,” Northwestel stated.

Northwestel announced its plans in August to make unlimited internet available in the North.

At that time, officials with the company said it would be working on system changes to accommodate the unlimited options.

“The internet plays such an important role in everyday life, especially with the unprecedented year we’ve been having,” Northwestel president Curtis Shaw said in a statement. “With the introduction of a permanent unlimited data option for cable and fibre customers in November, we’re excited to be taking this first step towards our vision of unlimited internet across the North.”

The launch of the unlimited packages to the seven communities in the North is part of the company’s plans for unlimited options to be available in each community in the Yukon and Northwest Territories with the help of funding from the CRTC’s broadband fund in addition to Northwestel paying for some of the costs.

The fund was announced in August and will provide $750 million over five years for projects to improve broadband internet access in underserved areas of the country.

Northwestel anticipates work happening over the next three years to also offer unlimited internet packages throughout the Yukon and Northwest Territories to those in communities who are served by DSL or satellite technology.

