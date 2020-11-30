Unlimited internet for some available Dec. 1

Whitehorse and Carcross will be among seven northern communities to have unlimited internet options beginning Dec. 1. (Yukon News file)

Whitehorse and Carcross will be among seven northern communities to have unlimited internet options beginning Dec. 1.

In a Nov. 24 announcement, Northwestel said the CRTC had approved its application for unlimited packages to be available to seven of the communities it serves across the North.

Along with the two Yukon communities Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Norman Wells and Hay River in the Northwest Territories and Fort Nelson in B.C. will have the options.

Residential customers on Internet 125 and Internet 250 will be able to add unlimited internet for $10 per month. Unlimited data will be available on Internet 50 for an additional $50 per month.

“It’s great to be able to bring new unlimited options to many customers in time for a holiday season especially with so many of us sticking close to home,” said Tammy April, Northwestel’s vice-president of consumer markets. “We’ll be ready to take orders for fibre and cable customers on Dec. 1. We look forward to bringing the same high-speed unlimited internet options to DSL customers across the N.W.T. and Yukon over the next three years.”

A three-year plan is in place to bring unlimited internet to customers throughout the Yukon and N.W.T.

Anyone looking to order the unlimited packages can do so as of Dec. 1 at nwtel.ca

