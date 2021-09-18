United Way breakfast will be held at Mount McIntyre on Sept. 24

The annual United Way breakfast is a popular event. This year’s breakfast will be hosted as a drive-thru on Sept. 24 at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre. (Yukon News file)

The United Way Yukon’s annual breakfast will see a change of venue this year away from the downtown core.

This year’s annual fundraiser will be held on Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as a drive-thru at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre off Hamilton Boulevard.

For many years, the breakfast had been held at the Coast High Country Inn’s convention centre as an in-person event featuring live entertainment along with many breakfast goodies plated up by well-known Yukoners.

That changed in 2020 in light of COVID-19 with a drive-thru breakfast hosted at Shipyards Park.

Those who attend the event year-after-year will notice more changes in 2021.

“This year, we’ve got a new location, a new menu, new partnerships, a new format … but the same local love Yukoners are known for,” reads a statement from the organization. “We’re hosting breakfast at Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre, Whitehorse. We have partnered with the Wandering Bison and Northern Vision Development to create a delicious and nutritious breakfast to go.”

Tickets are available in advance online.

The event’s popular silent auction will also be held as an online event beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 24 and closing at noon Oct. 1.

Money raised goes to a variety of projects United Way funds through the year. Some of the projects funded in the 2020/2021 financial year incldued mentoring programs with Big Brothers Big Sisters Yukon as well as Boys & Girls Club of Yukon, social clubs through the Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Society Yukon, Frontier College literacy camps and more.

“This breakfast fundraiser is about Yukoners helping one another,” officials said. “All money raised stays in the Yukon. Working together, Yukoners can help people receive the support they need to live healthy and productive lives.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

