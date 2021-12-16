U15 Mustangs hockey team raise more than $4,000 for food bank

Sam Watson takes a slap shot as he is chased by Emery Twardochleb during a U15 Mustangs charity scrimmage on the Atco Ice in Whitehorse on Dec. 11, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

A charity scrimmage among Whitehorse’s U15 Mustangs hockey teams raised more than $4,000 and a pickup truck load of food for the Whitehorse food bank.

The “Hockey Fights Hunger” game combined the A and B Mustangs and split them into two equal teams in an effort to make a close game for spectators to enjoy.

Adam Ireland tries to slip the puck beside the pads of golatender Sam Epp during a U15 Mustangs charity scrimmage on the Atco Ice in Whitehorse on Dec. 11, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The teams were picked well, leading to a late rally by one team and a thrilling overtime period to decide the game.

By the start of the third period, the team in the white jerseys had pulled ahead 5-2 but the players in black weren’t done yet. The trailing team rallied, closing the gap on the scoreboard in the final 20 minutes before tying the game up 5-5 with 27 seconds left on the clock.

The A and B U15 Mustangs hockey team raised a total of $4920 with their “Hockey Fights Hunger” charity game on Dec. 11. (Submitted)

After getting their skates back under them before the overtime period, the white team picked up the sudden-death goal for a 6-5 win.

Before the game, players were given fundraising sheets and sent out to collect food and cash donations. Family members in the stands on Dec. 11 were asked to bring food for the food bank as a cost of entry.

The total cash donation raised for the food bank was $4,920. Mike Massie from the food bank society was on hand to accept.

