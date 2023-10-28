U.S. Consul General Jim DeHart sets mind on the Yukon while keeping eyes on the Arctic

DeHart made his first trip to the territory since taking over role at Vancouver-based consulate

U.S. Consul General Jim DeHart is seen in downtown Whitehorse on Oct. 20 during his first trip to the Yukon. His consular district covers British Columbia and the Yukon. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

While United States Consul General Jim DeHart didn’t have time to try all the local beer or indulge in live music, he did have time to make some critical connections during his first trip to the Yukon.

In July, DeHart started a three-year assignment leading the consulate based in Vancouver. His consular district covers British Columbia and the Yukon. He met with the News for an interview at a hotel lounge in Whitehorse last Friday afternoon right before catching his return flight via Air North.

“First thing we need to be able to do as diplomats is understand the area that we’re responsible for and to understand the perspectives of the people living here,” he told the News on Oct. 20.

During his trip to Whitehorse from Oct. 18-20, DeHart met with officials from the Yukon government and Yukon University.

Upon the News’ request for a list of meetings, DeHart immediately produced a hand-written note of his luncheons, including one with the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce, and encounters, including with Yukon University president Lesley Brown and Commissioner Adeline Webber. Premier Ranj Pillai, Finance Minister Sandy Silver, Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke and John Streicker, the minister in charge of the Tourism and Energy, Mines and Resources files, were also jotted down among a few other names.

Pillai summed up his meeting with the consul general in a statement. The two discussed economic development, Arctic security, transportation infrastructure and critical minerals.

According to his bio on the website for the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Canada, DeHart has put in 31 years as a U.S. diplomat. He has experience in regional security, civilian-military co-operation and international negotiations.

Up until a little less than a year and a half ago, DeHart was the U.S. coordinator for the Arctic region, including Russia, Greenland, Iceland and Canada.

“A lot of these issues now feel familiar to me, coming up to Yukon,” he said.

“I’m very interested in these issues, and I feel really highly motivated to work on these issues.”

A big part of DeHart’s current job is building ties and strengthening links between the U.S. and Canada at the national level and Alaska and the Pacific Northwest at the regional level. He said Yukoners that he met expressed interest in that to him while he was here.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have taken stock of progress made under the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership, which DeHart said is intended to improve the lives of citizens in the U.S. and Canada. DeHart explained that the plan is being applied locally in the Yukon.

“We want to expose American companies, those in Alaska or those from the lower 48, to opportunities in Yukon,” he said.

“Through those partnerships, we can create larger value, I think, for people both in the United States and in Yukon.”

While not explicitly mentioned in the document, DeHart noted that the Yukon also fits into the U.S. National Strategy for the Arctic Region. That document sets out to deepen relations with Arctic allies and collaborate with Canada on North American Aerospace Defense Command modernization.

“There’s a lot of work we can do that benefits citizens in both our countries,” he said.

DeHart isn’t directly involved in talks regarding the future of a Yukon government-funded marine services platform in Skagway, Alaska, intended to get mining companies access to tidewater, but is closely following those discussions. He generally spoke highly of supporting the “responsible development” of critical minerals, investing in climate change goals and incorporating the views of Yukon First Nations and tribes in the U.S. from the beginning.

The Yukon could play a significant role in getting critical minerals — which he said are “key to a green future and the future economy” — to the North American market.

“There are important minerals in the Yukon, and, you know, that requires a number of different steps in order to make it happen, bring it all together, you know. It’s an important thing that we heard during the visit here,” he said.

“Starting with First Nations, you know, it has to be a real discussion. People, you know, whose lives are impacted by government policies, really need to be a part of that conversation.”

According to DeHart, Canada’s “high standards” in terms of environmental protection and working with impacted communities are a shared commitment with the U.S.

“Whenever you talk about mining, it raises local concerns, and those have to be addressed, you know, together with those who are most affected,” he said.

DeHart didn’t have any major updates to provide on U.S. investment in the Alaska Highway, which the premier has called for. The construction of the Alaska Highway forced the dislocation of Indigenous peoples from the land and into communities.

To DeHart, the highway is more than just a road. It’s part of the bigger picture of linking communities and different points around the Arctic region. It’s a strategic issue.

“Because the Arctic is warming dramatically, it’s becoming more accessible. There’s going to be a lot more activity in the Arctic in the future, and both the United States and Canada need to be preparing for that,” he said.

“We should prepare for that together.”

With growing international attention on the Arctic, DeHart said having close discussions and sharing information will be an important starting point for the U.S. and Canada.

“You have communities that are very remote and have a lot of challenges, and, you know, if they’re not succeeding, then they’re vulnerable to new players who might come into the Arctic. We’ve seen, for example, the People’s Republic of China coming in and doing some investments in different parts of the Arctic region, you know, without the best of intentions and with some other purposes,” he said.

“If communities are not succeeding, it may create risks that could affect us at the national level. So, all of these challenges in the region are really very much interconnected, and, you know, the solutions, I think, start with very close dialogue and collaboration among ourselves as close friends.”

Some northern leaders have expressed concern that the Yukon is being left behind at the national level in Canada. DeHart noted that territorial and federal governments fundamentally have to make resource decisions. He said deploying resources to small, remote communities can be expensive, but it’s important.

DeHart said it’s something the territory’s western neighbours in Alaska can relate to.

“It’s not something that I think either the United States or Canada can do overnight,” he said.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com