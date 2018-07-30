An RCMP boat is shown in Miles Canyon during training exercises in July. First responders rescued two women who entered the water at Miles Canyon July 28. (RCMP/Submitted)

Two women rescued from current at Miles Canyon

Police are asking people to use ‘extreme caution’ when swimming in lakes and rivers

The Yukon RCMP is asking people to be cautious when swimming in lakes and rivers after emergency responders in Whitehorse rescued two women from the water at Miles Canyon Saturday morning.

According to a police press release, Whitehorse RCMP, Yukon Emergency Medical Services and the Whitehorse Fire Department received a call around 10:15 a.m. about two women who had entered the water near the Miles Canyon footbridge and appeared to be in distress.

Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid said that police believe the women intended to go swimming but were overcome by the current.

The first RCMP officer who arrived at the scene found one of the women in the water struggling against the current and threw a flotation device attached to a line towards her. The woman caught the line after several throws and the officer sent a life jacket down to her. Two more RCMP officers arrived in a boat and lifted the woman out of the water.

Members of the Whitehorse Fire Department who responded to the call in a boat found the second woman downriver. According to the press release, she had pulled herself up onto some rocks, and the Whitehorse Fire Department brought her to the police boat.

“Drownings can happen quickly and without warning, especially in the strong moving currents of Yukon waterways,” the press release said. “Yukon RCMP would like to remind people to use extreme caution when out enjoying our many lakes and rivers. Avoid areas with strong currents and do not consume alcohol or drugs before swimming.”

