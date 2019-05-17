Two women charged with first-degree murder in 2017 Pelly Crossing homicide

Charabelle Maureen Silverfox, 27, and Lynzee Harriott Silverfox, 21, were arrested May 16.

Two Pelly Crossing women have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a 2017 homicide in the community following what police say was an 18-month-long investigation.

Selkirk First Nation citizen and Pelly Crossing resident Derek Edwards, 37, was found dead on Dec. 13, 2018. His death was initially classified as “suspicious,” with an autopsy later confirming that he was the victim of a homicide.

Yukon RCMP announced in a press release May 16 that Charabelle Maureen Silverfox, 27, and Lynzee Harriott Silverfox, 21, had both been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to Edwards’ death.

“Homicide investigations are lengthy and complex,” the press release says. “The charges laid in this investigation are the result of 18 months of work by Major Crimes Unit investigators, with assistance from support units within the Yukon RCMP, as well as other RCMP divisions, including Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

“The RCMP wishes to thank the family of Mr. Edwards, Selkirk First Nation and the community of Pelly Crossing for their patience and support while we worked to bring this investigation to the point it has reached today.”

Both women were scheduled to make their first court appearances on May 17.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Residents need more time to consider local improvement charge, council is told

