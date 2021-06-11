Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, Porter Creek Secondary prom cancelled

Graduating students are encouraged to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms

John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file Catherine Elliott, Yukon acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, has announced two new COVID-19 cases in the Yukon.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon, bringing the territory’s active case count to 15.

One of the new cases is a Porter Creek Senior Secondary School student, according to the Yukon’s Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott.

The Porter Creek prom ceremony, scheduled for June 12, has been cancelled.

“The Department of Education will work with the graduation committee to reschedule the event when it safe to do so,” says a Yukon government press release.

Students in the Porter Creek graduating class have been advised to self-isolate, self-monitor for symptoms and get a test if symptoms appear.

“Further direction will be provided to the school and parents about any further recommendations by Wednesday, June 16 at the latest,” the press release states.

Graduating students involved in events at all three schools are also encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.

The two new cases are both Whitehorse residents. Eight of the territory’s active cases are the P.1 (Gamma) variant, which is known to spread more quickly among unvaccinated individuals.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus