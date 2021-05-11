Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, one in the Yukon and one Outside

One person is self-isolating, the other will remain Outside until non-infectious

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced two new cases of COVID-19 on May 11. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 — one inside and one Outside of the territory.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the territory’s chief medical officer, announced the new cases in a press release on May 11.

Case number 83 is an adult in Whitehorse who travelled internationally. The individual is self-isolating. There are no public exposures related to this case.

Case number 84 is a Yukon resident currently outside of the territory. They acquired the infection and were tested outside, and will remain outside until non-infectious. While this person is not currently in the Yukon, they are still included in the Yukon’s case count because they are a resident.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can book an appointment online or call 867-393-3083.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus