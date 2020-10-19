Two new cases of COVID-19 announced in Yukon

Contact tracing is complete and YG says there is no increased risk to the public

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26. The Yukon government announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the territory with a press release on Oct. 19. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

The Yukon government announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the territory with a press release on Oct. 19, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 17 with 15 listed as recovered.

According to the release, lab results on Oct. 18 confirmed the diagnosis and Yukon Communicable Disease Control has completed contact tracing and notified all contacts.

Both of the new cases are travel related. The two individuals had been outside of the territory and were self-isolating at home when they began having symptoms. The two patients are recovering at home, according to the release.

The release also states that there is no increased risk to the public from these cases.

Yukoners are reminded if they experience symptoms to self-isolate and arrange for testing.

Coronavirus