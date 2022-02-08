Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott at a press conference on July 21, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file)

Two more Yukoner deaths attributed to COVID-19

Dr. Catherine Elliott expressed condolences to the families.

Two more Yukoners have died from COVID-19.

Acting chief medical officer Dr. Catherine Elliott confirmed two additional deaths on Feb. 7.

The latest numbers bring the total number of Yukoners who have died from COVID-19 since March to 20. Four of those deaths have taken place during the Omicron wave, which has seen the territory’s highest case counts.

The case count data posted by the federal as of Feb. 7 indicated no current hospitalizations but one in the past seven days. The current test positivity percentage is 37.5 per cent.

“I am saddened to announce these COVID-19 deaths in the Yukon and express my condolences to the family and friends of these individuals. Out of respect for the individuals and their families, we will not be releasing any additional information,” said Elliott.

The release noted that any death is attributed to COVID-19 when the virus is the cause of death or is a contributing factor.

