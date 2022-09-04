Two Mile Hill work expected to be complete by Sept. 30

This map shows where surfacing work is being done on Two Mile Hill (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

It will be about a month before work on Two Mile Hill is finished.

In a Sept. 1 statement, the city said its contractor Skookum Asphalt is expected to start pouring concrete for curbs and gutters this week. Once started, it’s expected the concrete work will take about 10 days.

Once the concrete is cured, paving of the road will begin with the entire project expected to be finished Sept. 30.

The city is reminding commuters to travel with care, slow down and follow traffic controllers and signage.

The road surfacing work got underway in late July with the first part seeing milling from Range Road to Industrial Road.

“The city and its contractor thank you for your patience and consideration during this construction period,” the city said in its statement.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com