Two men arrested in Porter Creek after suspicious person report

Limited information released about what prompted the investigation in Porter Creek on July 7

RCMP vehicle seen in Whitehorse on April 19, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Two Alberta men are facing multiple charges related to weapons and drugs in the Yukon.

In a July 11 news release, Whitehorse RCMP responded to a call about a “suspicious person” in the Porter Creek area at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 7.

The release indicates the investigation led to the arrest of two men, both from Edmonton.

Police also seized two loaded handguns and “evidence consistent with drug trafficking,” including drug paraphernalia and a “significant amount” of Canadian money, according to the release.

The release does not provide additional details about what prompted the investigation.

Zuhair Al-Basry, 24, and Robel Woubete, 26, have both been charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking; two counts of unauthorized possession of a gun in a vehicle; two counts of possession of a loaded gun and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both men were held in custody and appeared in court on July 7.

The release states Al-Basry has been released with conditions, while Woubete remains in custody.

In the release, Insp. Lindsay Ellis noted there was a “significant safety risk” presented to responding officers but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

“The first officer who attended this call demonstrated excellent quick thinking skills and concern for safety,” Ellis said. “This seizure has great impact on safety and security in the community.”

In a July 13 statement to the News, Cst. Carlie McCann said that “any call for service that involves firearms poses a high risk to public and police safety.”

“I cannot provide any other information that could compromise an ongoing investigation before the courts,” she said.

