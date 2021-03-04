Two men arrested after Dawson City home invasion

Dawson City RCMP are reporting a break and enter on Feb. 25.

Two masked men entered a residence, assaulted a man inside with a weapon and departed, according to a press release issued March 2.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Dawson City RCMP executed a search warrant and later arrested Tyler and Nick Rear.

They have been charged with counts of breaking and entering, aggravated assault, disguised with intent, uttering threats and damage to property.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Dawson City RCMP at 867-993-2677.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

