Two-Eyed Seeing program established at Yukon University

Daqualama Jocelyn Joe-Strack has been named the Research Chair in Indigenous Knowledge. Photo by Mike Rudyk

A Two-Eyed Seeing Research Program that honours different ways of knowing has been established.

The collaborative effort between the Government of Yukon, University of Alberta North and Yukon University will also focus on training and knowledge sharing “throughout the Yukon as it braids Indigenous and western knowledge throughout the program.”

Daqualama Jocelyn Joe-Strack has been named the research chair and is a citizen of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nation.

Joe-Strack is “committed to taking a whole-person approach to research, decision making and social transformation”.

In her duties, she will develop interdisciplinary research activity through the YukonU Research Centre with a focus on the revitalization of storytelling and overseeing the Yukon First Nations Climate Action Fellowship.

Dr. Bronwyn Hancock, associate vice-president of research at YukonU, said the university is thrilled to have Joe-Strack join the research team.

“Reconciliation and Indigenization are paramount values at Yukon University, and we are thrilled that Jocelyn has joined us to lead a research program rooted in Indigenous knowledge and ways of knowing and doing,” said Hancock.

“Jocelyn is YukonU’s first Indigenous research chair, and I believe the work she will do through her research program will serve our territory, and especially our youth, in developing new ways of doing research in Canada’s North during a time of reconciliation.”

The University of Alberta North will support student research internships that involve collaboration and advance a two-eyed seeing approach.

“Relationships in research and education grounded in respect, reciprocity, and reconciliation are central to our mandate,“ said Dr. Fiona Schmiegelow, director of UAlberta North.

The government is investing $700,000 so both post-secondary institutions can jointly run it. UAlberta North will get $335,000 and YukonU $370,789 over four years.

“Our partnership with Yukon University and University of Alberta North supports a deepening of collaboration, builds local capacity to lead research and creates economic and social benefits for Yukoners,” said Premier Sandy Silver in a statement.

The Two-Eyed Seeing Research Program has begun supporting work throughout the territory in the development of a curriculum on land stewardship and sustainability.

