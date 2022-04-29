A police officer places evidence markers on the Alaska Highway near the blue bridge at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on July 5, 2020. A 43-year-old motorcycle rider from Whitehorse and a 47-year-old car passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)

A police officer places evidence markers on the Alaska Highway near the blue bridge at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on July 5, 2020. A 43-year-old motorcycle rider from Whitehorse and a 47-year-old car passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)

Two defendents claim no responsibility for crash that killed Whitehorse motorcyclist

Response to lawsuit states any resposibility for crash rests with deceased woman, man facing charges

Two of the people being sued by the family of deceased motorcyclist Travis Adams have filed a document in Yukon Supreme Court denying they were negligent or responsible for the collision that claimed Adams’ life.

Adams was one of two people killed in a July 5, 2020 collision on the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse. The lawsuit was launched on behalf of Adams’ children and their guardian Jennifer DeHart. It alleges two cars, as well as Adams’ motorcycle, were involved. Nicole Sanderson, a 47-year-old woman from Winnipeg who was a passenger in one of the cars, was also killed.

The lawsuit, first filed in June 2021, names Devin Edmiston of Winnipeg, Justice Field of Whitehorse, Kevin Mendelsohn of Vernon, British Columbia and Sanderson’s estate as defendants.

On March 22 of this year, a statement of defence was filed on behalf of Field and Mendelsohn denying the allegations in the initial lawsuit.

They deny they caused or contributed to the collision or to Adams’ death.

“These defendants further state that if the collision occurred, as alleged in the statement of claim or at all, which is not admitted and is denied, the collision was caused solely, or alternatively was substantially contributed to, by the negligence of the defendants Devin Edmiston and Nicole Sanderson, deceased (collectively hereinafter referred to as the ‘other defendants’)” the statement of defence reads.

Field and Mendelsohn are seeking to have the action against them dismissed with costs.

In the summer of 2021, Edmiston was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of dangerous operation causing bodily harm. In the intervening months, he has made court appearances, including to select a trial by judge and jury rather than by judge alone.

