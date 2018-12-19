Two dead after collision on North Klondike near Lake Laberge campground

An 81-year-old man and 52-year-old man are dead after their trucks collided Tuesday evening

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Two people died following a collision near the Lake Laberge campground on Tuesday

Two men are dead after their pickup trucks collided on the North Klondike Highway near the Lake Laberge campground Tuesday evening.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, Whitehorse RCMP, the Whitehorse Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Yukon Coroner’s Service were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at kilometre 225 of the highway just before 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

A Dodge Ram being driven by a 52-year-old man and Ford F-150 driven by an 81-year-old man collided on the highway, police say, and both drivers were found dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old woman was a passenger in the Dodge Ram, which was on fire when authorities arrived, the release says. A passerby had pulled her out of the burning truck, and she was transported to Whitehorse General Hospital for treatment.

The 81-year-old man was the sole occupant of the Ford.

The highway was closed in both directions from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Authorities are still investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the collision, the release says, and the Yukon Coroner’s Service is now leading the investigation.

The names of the deceased have not been made public.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com