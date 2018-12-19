Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Two people died following a collision near the Lake Laberge campground on Tuesday

Two dead after collision on North Klondike near Lake Laberge campground

An 81-year-old man and 52-year-old man are dead after their trucks collided Tuesday evening

Two men are dead after their pickup trucks collided on the North Klondike Highway near the Lake Laberge campground Tuesday evening.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, Whitehorse RCMP, the Whitehorse Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Yukon Coroner’s Service were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at kilometre 225 of the highway just before 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

A Dodge Ram being driven by a 52-year-old man and Ford F-150 driven by an 81-year-old man collided on the highway, police say, and both drivers were found dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old woman was a passenger in the Dodge Ram, which was on fire when authorities arrived, the release says. A passerby had pulled her out of the burning truck, and she was transported to Whitehorse General Hospital for treatment.

The 81-year-old man was the sole occupant of the Ford.

The highway was closed in both directions from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Authorities are still investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the collision, the release says, and the Yukon Coroner’s Service is now leading the investigation.

The names of the deceased have not been made public.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Casino mine project needs more time to submit revised proposal
Next story
Many Rivers staff are still on strike after 50 days

Just Posted

Many Rivers staff are still on strike after 50 days

Counsellors say management is being unreasonable. Management has not spoken publicly.

Two dead after collision on North Klondike near Lake Laberge campground

An 81-year-old man and 52-year-old man are dead after their trucks collided Tuesday evening

Casino mine project needs more time to submit revised proposal

YESAB expects an environment and socio-economic statement by the end of the next year

Craft brewers, distillers get a boost from the Yukon Liquor Corporation

Beer and spirits made by small producers to be charged by volume, regardless of bottle price

Environment Yukon releases report with 35 years of hunting data

The report has data on moose, caribou, thinhorn sheep, wood bison, and black and grizzly bears

Yukon Yuletide: Learning to make lefse

The Christmas tradition of the Norwegian potato pancake

Yukon Yuletide: You can buy beer to help families celebrate Christmas this year

Some sales of a new Winterlong draft will be given to Share the Spirit campaign

Yukon Yuletide: How to find the perfect Christmas tree

Every Yukon household is entitled to harvest two Christmas trees every year

Commentary: Know your rights: Changes to Canada’s criminal driving laws are coming

Bill C-46 is bringing with it some new laws starting Dec. 18

Rivermen end 2018 with four-game road trip

“It’s a bit of an old-school travel swing; three different nights, three different hotels.”

Santa makes an appearance on Main Street

This weekend was Whitehorse’s Santa Claus Parade

History Hunter: The misfortune of ‘Hard Luck’ Harper

The story of “The Father of the Yukon,” Arthur Harper

Yukonomist: Back to the future on Arctic oil and gas development in Alaska and Russia

Senator Ted Stevens wore Incredible Hulk ties when pushing ANWR to show everyone how serious he was

Most Read