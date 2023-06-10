Two arrested in Watson lake for property crimes

RCMP cruiser passes by the police headquarters in Whitehorse on May 17, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News file)

RCMP cruiser passes by the police headquarters in Whitehorse on May 17, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News file)

RCMP have arrested two people in relation to several property offences in the Watson Lake area.

Jedine Medcalfe-Sterriah, 31, of Whitehorse, was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and has been released on conditions.

Allen Yaklin, also of Whitehorse, was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime as well as one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm and has been released on conditions.

Both will make their next court appearance in Whitehorse on June 14.

A June 8 statement by the RCMP said a series of property crimes have occurred in the area over the last several days, with thefts from vehicles, distraction thefts and trespassing at night reported.

The firearm associated with the charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to the statement, was recovered safely by police and is not believed to have been used in the commission of any property crimes.

“The investigation into other incidents is continuing,” the statement read.

Residents of Watson Lake are encouraged to ensure their vehicles are locked when not in use and to report suspicious activity to police.

RCMP said anyone with information about these offences is encouraged to contact Watson Lake RCMP at 867-536-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

