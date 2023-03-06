Two arrested following search warrant in downtown Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP detachment in Whitehorse seen on Feb. 23. RCMP executed a search warrant in downtown Whitehorse on March 3, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash, guns and ammunition. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Two men from outside the territory are facing multiple charges after RCMP executed a search warrant in downtown Whitehorse on March 3.

In a March 6 statement, Yukon RCMP said its members were assisted by Emergency Response Teams from British Columbia and the Northwest Territories in executing the search warrant on a Black Street property under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The search saw items seized by police including: approximately $22,000 Canadian currency; a large quantity of what is believed to be cocaine; several grams of what is believed to be Fentanyl; a large quantity of Alprazolam pills (Xanax); a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun; a prohibited high capacity pistol magazine; a large quantity of various rifle and pistol ammunition; cell phones; a scale and packaging materials.

A Toyota Tacoma, has also been seized and is subject to further investigation.

“Public safety, and the sense of community well-being is at risk when illicit drugs and illegal firearms are sold and possessed by those involved in organized crime in any Yukon community, including downtown Whitehorse” Superintendent Lindsay Ellis, Criminal Operations Officer for Yukon RCMP, said in a statement.

Quinten Layne Jackson, 27 of Vernon, B.C. and Abshir Ahmed Nur of Edmonton were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. They also face charges for several other offenses, including: possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking; possession of Alproazolam for the purpose of trafficking; possession of over $5,000 from the proceeds of crime; possession of a loaded restricted firearm without authorization; possession of a prohibited device; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; unsafe storage of a loaded handgun; possession of a firearm while prohibited; and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Nur also faces an additional charge of possession of less than $5,000 from the proceeds of crime.

Both men appeared in court March 4 and were remanded into custody with court dates scheduled again this week.

