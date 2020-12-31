Two individuals have been arrested after allegedly taking over another person’s private residence with a hatchet on Dec. 22. (Black Press file)

Two arrested after taking over a private residence with a hatchet

Rodney Bailey, 47, and Lateesha Wolki, 32, face several charges

Two individuals have been arrested after allegedly taking over another person’s private residence with a hatchet on Dec. 22.

Rodney Bailey, 47, and Lateesha Wolki, 32, were arrested that evening on several charges.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a call of two individuals making threats and taking over a private residence.

Police learned while enroute to the scene that one of the individuals was armed with a hatchet.

Officers forced entry into the residence, arrested Bailey and Wolki and conducted a search of the premises.

A .32 calibre handgun was found during the search.

Bailey and Wolki are currently being held for court at the Arrest Processing Unit in the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

They have both been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon; possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition; uttering threats; mischief; and breach of recognizance.

Bailey is also facing charges from an offence on Dec. 16, where he threatened a cab driver with an axe in lieu of payment.

He is additionally charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, being unlawfully at large, and obtaining transportation by fraud.

According to RCMP, there was an earlier warrant out for Bailey’s arrest for a previous incident of assault.

