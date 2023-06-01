Twelve youth programs receive funding

More than $59,000 provided through the youth investment fund

Twelve organizations will receive funding from the Yukon government to support their projects aimed at supporting youth.

In a release about the funding, the Yukon government said it recognizes the vital role of youth in shaping the future of the territory.

The 12 recipients received more than $59,000 through the youth investment fund for a range of artistic and recreational activities, such as therapeutic horseback riding, piano lessons, rugby and a theatrical performance.

The funding will see Bringing Youth Towards Equality offer a recreational trail building project with the Carcross/Tagish First Nation delivering a hand games drum-making program while the Cycling Association of Yukon will take on the Teslin Hop On program.

F.H. Collins Secondary School school council has plans for a school rugby club while Freedom Trails will continue to offer its therapeutic horseback riding program and ground lessons and the Marsh Lake Community will offer recreational programming. The Salvation Army will offer a piano program while the U Kon Echelon Bike club works on an engagement project and the Yukon Theatre for Young People will present the musical Rent.

In Dawson City, Robert Service School school council will offer experiential learning, while in Faro the town will continue offering its kids club and youth programs. Meanwhile, the Village of Teslin will organize a summer recreation program for students.

Administered by the territory’s youth directorate, eligible groups can apply for funding between $501 and $5,000 twice a year.

Common project themes include youth leadership development and training initiatives, substance abuse prevention, peer mentoring, skill development, recreation and physical activity, youth camps and prevention of bullying.

“The [youth investment fund] provides financial support to short-term projects aimed at youth under 19 years of age who typically have fewer opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, as well as those who may experience discrimination,” the statement read.

In the release, Premier Ranj Pillai said extracurricular activities empower young people to explore the world around them through music, sport, art and community and are an incredibly important part of a well-rounded education.

“I want to congratulate all the organizations and community groups receiving funding through the youth investment fund, as their efforts will remove barriers to access, provide engaging opportunities to improve the well-being of young people across the territory and encourage young people to develop positive self-esteem and make healthy lifestyle choices,” he said.

The application deadline for the next round of funding is Oct. 1.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com