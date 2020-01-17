Twelve impaired drivers nabbed in nine days, RCMP says

‘It’s truly staggering to discover the number of people who are still getting behind the wheel while impaired’

Whitehorse RCMP and Yukon RCMP Traffic Services took 12 impaired drivers off the road between Jan. 1 and 9, including one who was allegedly speeding through an elementary school zone on a weekday.

The Yukon RCMP revealed the number in a press release Jan. 15.

Of the dozen, five drivers received alcohol or drug-related roadside suspensions, the release says, and three will be facing criminal charges.

“It’s truly staggering to discover the number of people who are still getting behind the wheel while impaired, either by drugs, prescribed or illegal, or alcohol,” Yukon RCMP Traffic Services Cpl. Natasha Dunmall said in the release.

“Even more troubling is when we stopped an impaired driver speeding through an elementary school zone on a Thursday afternoon, in broad daylight. This could have had a disastrous consequence considering the high volume of children, general public and other motorists in the immediate area.”

Phrases that some of the drivers used to “try and justify why they were failing roadside sobriety testing” included “I just woke up from the place I was drunk at,” “I was drunk but had a nap”and “I am drunk, but not so drunk I can’t drive,” according to the press release.

Police also issued 53 tickets and impounded six vehicles “for various infractions” in the Whitehorse area of the first week and a half of January.

The release reminds Yukoners that “there is no excuse to drive while impaired,” and suggests arranging for a designated driver, planning ahead to take public transit or a taxi, or staying sober to “provide safe transportation for friends.”

