Tutorials to focus on Yukon First Nations Procurement Policy

With the Yukon First Nations Procurement Policy now approved and set to come into effect in the new year, a series of tutorials are being offered by the Procurement Support Centre through January and February about the new measures coming into effect. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

With the Yukon First Nations Procurement Policy now approved and set to come into effect in the new year, a series of tutorials are being offered by the Procurement Support Centre through January and February about the new measures coming into effect.

Under the new policy, which guides Yukon government spending, applicants can receive a competitive advantage based on their percentage of Yukon First Nation ownership and their willingness to hire First Nations workers.

Implementation of the new policy will be phased to provide businesses, First Nations and Yukon employees time to prepare and to ensure the tools and templates needed are in place.

Most of the policy will come into effect Feb. 22 with some provisions coming into effect April 26.

While the video tutorials on the policy will be posted online for viewing at any time, there will also be live sessions with a question and answer period as well.

The first tutorial focused on an overview of the policy will be posted Jan. 6 with a live session scheduled for Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

That will be followed by a tutorial spotlighting communication and planning tools Jan. 20 with a live session Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

The next tutorial will be about project planning, evaluation and delivery tools with the video available Feb. 3 and the live session set for Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

The final tutorial will be about continuous improvement tools on Feb. 17 with a live session Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Registration is required for the live sessions.

Further tutorials on other subjects around the policy are expected at later dates.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon First NationsYukon government