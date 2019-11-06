Trustees elected for Yukon Francophone School Board

Four incumbents and one new face will be serving on the board following the election Nov. 4

École Émilie-Tremblay in Whitehorse. The election for the Yukon Francophone School Board was held at the school on Nov. 4. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Five trustees have been voted on to the Yukon Francophone School Board following an election in Whitehorse on Nov. 4.

Jocelyne Isabelle, Vincent Larochelle, Jean-Sébastien Blais, Hugo Bergeron and Élaine Michaud were elected to the board. All but Bergeron were incumbents.

Voting took place at École Émilie-Tremblay from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with unofficial results released later that night.

Six candidates in total were vying for the five seats. Véronique Maggiore was the only one to not be elected, missing out on a seat by only two votes — she garnered 47 votes, behind Michaud’s 49.

Isabelle was re-elected with 67 votes; Larochelle, 63; Blais, 60; and Bergeron, elected with 58.

Outgoing trustee Gilles Ménard did not seek re-election.

The board will hold its next public meeting on Nov. 7 at its office on 478 Range Rd.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com