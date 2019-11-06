Trustees elected for Yukon Francophone School Board

Five trustees have been voted on to the Yukon Francophone School Board following an election in Whitehorse on Nov. 4.
Jocelyne Isabelle, Vincent Larochelle, Jean-Sébastien Blais, Hugo Bergeron and Élaine Michaud were elected to the board. All but Bergeron were incumbents.
Voting took place at École Émilie-Tremblay from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with unofficial results released later that night.
Six candidates in total were vying for the five seats. Véronique Maggiore was the only one to not be elected, missing out on a seat by only two votes — she garnered 47 votes, behind Michaud’s 49.
Isabelle was re-elected with 67 votes; Larochelle, 63; Blais, 60; and Bergeron, elected with 58.
Outgoing trustee Gilles Ménard did not seek re-election.
The board will hold its next public meeting on Nov. 7 at its office on 478 Range Rd.
Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com