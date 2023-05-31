Trudeau announces appointment of the Yukon’s new commissioner

The prime minister has announced that Adeline Webber will serve as the next Commissioner of Yukon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Adeline Webber as the next Yukon commissioner on May 31. Webber, who has served as administrator of the Yukon since 2018, will hold the position of commissioner for a five-year term.

Webber was born and raised in Whitehorse and has spent most of her career in the federal public service, working as the Yukon’s district director for the Public Service Commission of Canada prior to taking the reins as the territory’s administrator.

A member of the Teslin Tlingit Nation, she has also worked to advance the rights of Indigenous peoples, particularly women, in the Yukon. She has also helped to implement land claims and self-government agreements for First Nations in the territory.

“I congratulate Adeline Webber on her appointment as the next commissioner of Yukon. Ms. Webber has a remarkable understanding of the unique needs of Indigenous peoples and all Yukoners, and I am confident that she will continue to serve them well in her new role,” Trudeau said in a press release.

The prime minister also took the time to recognize the contributions of the outgoing commissioner, Angélique Bernard, whose tenure in the position ends at midnight on May 31.

Bernard was the Yukon’s first Francophone commissioner, and although a once-in-a-century public health crisis impacted upon her term, she was able to realize several accomplishments, including the launch of a literary program for students and the creation of a museum at the Taylor House.

When asked what advice she would give to her successor, Bernard said, “I would say just enjoy it. Take the opportunity to meet with Yukoners, go into communities, and see and discover what amazing people are in the Yukon.”

