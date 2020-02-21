Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in to hold general election in April

On top of voting for chief, three councillors, citizens will vote for a deputy chief for first time

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in will be holding a general election for chief and council in April, including for the newly-created deputy chief position.

Citizens will be voting for a chief, deputy chief and three councillors on April 16, with an advance polling day on April 9, the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in government said in Facebook post Feb. 20. Polling stations will be located in both Whitehorse and Dawson City and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the advance poll and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Mail-in ballots will also be available upon request, and must be received in Dawson by 4 p.m. on election day.

A special general assembly passed a resolution on Feb. 1 to create a full-time, elected deputy chief position.

Nomination forms for candidates who wish to run for any of the available seats are due by 4:30 p.m. on March 5.

Anyone with questions about running for office, registering to vote or voting can contact chief returning officer Charles Brunner at 867-993-3630 or 867-993-7100 ext. 300. The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in government has also created a handbook, So, You Want to Run for Council, that’s available online at www.trondek.ca and at the reception area of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in administration building.

