Transmission line powered up

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

In a March 16 statement, Yukon Energy announced the new transmission line between Mayo and its McQuesten substation had been energized, marking the end of the first of two stages for the transmission line replacement project.

The next phase will see upgrades to the Stewart Crossing South substation aimed at improving power quality in the central part of the territory. It’s anticipated the upgrades to the substation will be done by the end of the year.

“At Yukon Energy, it’s our job to generate and deliver electricity to communities across much of Yukon,” Yukon Energy president and CEO Andrew Hall said in a statement. “An important part of this work is upgrading and replacing aging equipment, and making sure our electrical system is able to support a growing economy and demands for power.”

He went on to note that while there’s more work to do, the project is off “to an excellent start” and Yukon Energy is set on having it completed by the end of the year on budget.

Both phases of the Mayo to McQuesten Transmission Line Replacement project are expected to cost $34 million.

In 2019, the federal government announced more than $22.7 million from the Investing in Canada infrastructure fund would go to the transmission line replacement.

Yukon Energy is also putting $7.8 million into the project.

Industrial customers that use the new transmission line are set to pay 85 per cent of the fixed annual costs of the line.

