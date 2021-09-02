Trail work underway at Range Road

This City of Whitehorse map shows where a new paved trail is being installed along Range Road. (City of Whitehorse/Screen shot)

Work to install a paved trail along part of Range Road is now underway.

In an Aug. 27 statement, the City of Whitehorse said work on the Range Road asphalt path extension began the week of Aug. 30.

Skookum Asphalt is constructing the path that will run along Range Road connecting the Airport Trail with Two Mile Hill. A connection to the Alaska Highway and Two Mile Hill will also be added.

It’s anticipated the paved path will be finished by Sept. 30 (depending on the weather) with work happening between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to drive with care, reduce speed and obey traffic controllers and signage in the area.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Whitehorse