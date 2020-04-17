Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, update the territory on the COVID-19 situation during a live press conference in Whitehorse on March 27. The ninth case of COVID-19 in the Yukon was announced on April 17. Seven of the Yukon’s nine COVID-19 patients are classes as recovered. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Total COVID-19 cases in Yukon rises to nine, border restrictions tighten

Enforcement officers given ability to refuse entry to the territory

The Yukon government has tightened the territory’s borders in a new measure to combat COVID-19.

Premier Sandy Silver made this announcement on April 17.

He said that the borders are closed to all non-essential travel. The officers stationed at the territory’s borders now have the right to turn people away and deny access to the Yukon. This is covered under the Civil Emergency Measure Act.

There are some exceptions: Yukon residents, non-resident family members coming to reside with a Yukon relative, individuals performing essential or critical services, anyone travelling through the territory to get to Alaska, the Northwest Territories or British Columbia and someone exercising a First Nations treaty right.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” Silver said.

People travelling through the territory will have to do so within 24 hours. Any family members coming to reside with an immediate relative will have to self-isolate for 14 days,.

He stressed that times will change but efforts to contain the virus must continue.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of health, announced a ninth case in the Yukon. It is related to international travel and this individual is doing well at home in Whitehorse.

Contact tracing is underway.

He said there are now seven recoveries.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Most Read