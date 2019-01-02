Top photos of 2018

According to our Instagram followers these are the top photos from 2018

The Yukon News posted 92 photos on Instagram in 2018, which received a total of 6, 037 likes. Of those photos, we have selected the top five photos as determined by the followers.

The top photo, with 307 likes, is of a raven flying through a full moon setting over a mountainside in February and photographed in Whitehorse.

A porcupine that appeared to be walking on its hind legs near Haines Junction came in second place with a total of 293 likes. But it could easily be argued that this is truly the most liked photo of the year. After being posted on Facebook in July, the photo quickly went viral. It was turned into a meme and photoshopped to show the animal walking with a walker and fanny pack, pushing a shopping cart, as a ninja, and many others creative alterations.

Photo number three, with 121 likes, is of a full sun halo hanging over downtown Whitehorse in October.

With 117 likes, the fourth place photo is of a rainbow over Schwatka Lake and reflected in some still water next to Miles Canyon Road, taken in June.

And to round out the top five, with 115 likes, is a view of Fish Lake and the valley surrounding it as scene from Haeckel Hill in September.

A photo of a man dressed in a dinosaur costume crossing the footbridge in Miles Canyon came in sixth with 113 likes.

Wayne Henderson, a.k.a. Garbage Truck Santa, is the seventh most popular photo with 110 likes.

In eighth place with 108 likes is a submitted photo of a boreal owl on a clothes line in a snow storm.

The ninth most liked photo with 102 likes is of a grizzly bear walking along the South Klondike highway.

And lastly, the tenth most popular photo on the Yukon News’ Instagram is of a woman reflected in a puddle walking with an umbrella.

With the exception of the porcupine and boreal owl photos, which were submitted by Ernst Weiss and Bruce Barrett respectively, the top 10 photos were taken by News photographer Crystal Schick.

