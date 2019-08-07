Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) spotted at a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask., on July 21, 2019. Both are wanted in a string of homicides in northern B.C. (RCMP handout)

Canada manhunt

TIMELINE: The hunt for two Port Alberni men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

Two bodies believed to be those of Port Alberni fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near a river shoreline in Gillam, Man Wednesday, possibly ending a three-week manhunt that has stretched across the country.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first deemed missing on July 21, before being declared as suspects on July 23 in the double-homicide of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler. Deese, of North Carolina, and Fowler, of Australia, died of gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found along the Alaska Highway on July 15.

READ MORE: Bodies of Alberni murder suspects believed to be found in Manitoba

Shortly after, they were charged in the killing of Vancouver university lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found on July 19, south of Dease Lake.

Since their disappearance, investigators have been fielding hundreds of tips – including a number of unsubstantiated sightings in Saskatchewan, other regions of Manitoba and in Ontario.

Here is a look at what has transpired over the weeks:

Previous story
Whitehorse pilot, Vancouver geologist killed after plane crashes south of Keno
Next story
Let them pass: PCMB recommends hunters stop harvesting Porcupine caribou during migration

Just Posted

Let them pass: PCMB recommends hunters stop harvesting Porcupine caribou during migration

‘Short-term sacrifice, long-term gain’

Whitehorse pilot, Vancouver geologist killed after plane crashes south of Keno

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plane crashed Aug. 6

Inuvialuit celebrations outside settlement area mark firsts

An event hosted over the weekend was in honour of the final agreement signed 35 years ago

Yukon Sixties Scoop lawsuit no longer class action

Two Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizens submitted an amended statement of claim to the Yukon Supreme Court

UPDATED: New radiator arrives for broken-down Old Crow water truck

The community’s main water truck broke down after delivering water to about half the community Aug. 5

BREAKING: RCMP believe bodies of B.C. fugitives found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Whitehorse council news, briefly

Some of the issues discussed at the July 29 council meeting

EDITORIAL: Transit users shouldn’t have to be hermits on Sundays

Sunday buses would do more than move people

Driving with Jens: Road tripping on the Top of the World Highway

It’s hard to be a tourist in your own hometown or region.… Continue reading

Flatwater paddlers compete at Yukon Championships

“The kids are just getting older every year and they’re more independent, so it makes our job easier”

The Yukon’s growing food scene served up at annual food fest

The Yukon Culinary Festival kicks off this week

Yukonomist: Yukon housing, labour and Adam Smith’s invisible hand

‘Despite living in an area the size of France with just 40,000 people, we have somehow engineered a land shortage for ourselves.’

History Hunter: The time that Dawson City died – for a day

During the Klondike gold rush, the dance halls, saloons and theatres of… Continue reading

King wins big at World Eskimo-Indian Olympics

Whitehorse’s Emily King returned from Fairbanks, Alaska, with seven medals to her name

Most Read