Timber incentive announced for Yukon harvesters

Yukon Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker, seen on Aug. 30, says a new incentive program for commercial timber harvesters in the territory will provide relief to the local forest industry, contribute to a more stable and consistent long-term firewood supply and help ensure Yukoners have firewood this winter. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Commercial timber harvesters in the territory now have access to funds that will help offset expenses and fuel costs.

The Yukon government announced the new incentive program on Oct. 26. It will provide commercial harvesters $10 per cubic metre of wood harvested.

A shortage of firewood in the territory has been an ongoing issue of concern as the winter season approaches.

“This new incentive program provides relief to the local forest industry, contributes to a more stable and consistent long-term firewood supply and will help ensure Yukoners have firewood for their homes this winter,” Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker said.

Speaking to reporters on Oct. 27, he said harvesters have seen a lot of costs rise such as fuel, labour and potentially equipment costs given the heavy snowfalls in recent years that is hard on equipment.

“By offering an incentive, it certainly helps to increase their profitability,” Streicker said.

“That’s a good thing when we’re trying to get supply.”

Some harvesters have said they may go out of business, he said, pointing to the “very negative” impact that would have on supply.

Streicker was surprised to the reaction of opposition parties in the legislature during question period Oct. 27. While Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent raised questions about Yukon harvesters getting firewood in British Columbia, NDP Leader Kate White raised questions about the Quill Creek area, pointing out that the tender for a firebreak, required before harvest contracts could be issued, did not go out until June, thereby delaying the possibilities for wood to be harvested there.

When he was speaking to reporters, Streicker explained that harvesting happening in British Columbia is in northern parts of the province bordering the territory. He noted that a contract was recently signed for harvesting in the Quill Creek area.

He also said he recognizes the new incentive program is not the only solution to the issue.

There are currently 70 firewood harvesting licence holders in the Yukon with close to 77,000 cubic metres — or 34,000 cords of wood — permitted to be harvested. The majority of the wood is in the Haines Junction area.

Typically, 15,000 cubic metres, or 6,600 cords, is harvested per season from Yukon public lands.

Commercial harvesters looking to apply for the incentive, including those who harvest in British Columbia but are registered in the Yukon, can do so on the Yukon government’s website.

While it will ultimately depend on the applications that come in, Streicker said the government is estimating it will spend several hundred thousand dollars on the incentive in this round.

He emphasized the territory is continuing to work on a number of issues around harvesting.

“The point that we need to work to find other ways to support supply is correct,” he said, adding staff at the forest resources branch are working to find as many solutions as possible.

In the Quill Creek area, a harvesting contract was issued and signed on Oct. 26, he pointed out.

— With files from Dana Hatherly

