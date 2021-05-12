Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file File photo of the legislative assembly. The previous spring sitting began on March 4 but was interrupted due to the election.

Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file File photo of the legislative assembly. The previous spring sitting began on March 4 but was interrupted due to the election.

Throne speech kicks off short spring legislature sitting

The government will now need to pass the budget.

The throne speech on May 12 struck an optimistic tone about working together, filled with Liberal election promises and some NDP wins – but the clock is now ticking on getting the budget passed.

“For the first time in nearly 30 years, Yukoners have elected a minority government to lead them forward,” said Commissioner Angélique Bernard. “Yukoners have sent a clear message that we need to move forward together for the benefit of our territory.”

Her words officially opened the first session of the 35th Yukon Legislative Assembly, after Liberal MLA Luke Campbell was elected as speaker. NDP MLA Annie Blake will serve as deputy speaker and chair of the Committee of the Whole.

The throne speech included high-level promises from the previously tabled government budget, including renewable electricity projects, the health care reform recommendations from the Putting People First report and a local tourism campaign called the “Great Yukon Summer.”

It also included new items from an agreement struck between the Liberal minority government and opposition NDP, which included more ambitious climate change targets, new mental health supports and a higher minimum wage.

The spring special sitting will take place over 11 days, ending on May 31.

Budget to pass with NDP support

In that time, the new Liberal budget will need to be tabled and passed. The NDP has already pledged to support the passing of the budget, which will be a first for her, according to leader Kate White.

“We have a minority government and we’ve had some really interesting ideas come from all sides. It’ll be a fascinating time,” she told reporters after the first sitting day.

The agreement between the two parties included ambitious deadlines, including Aug. 31 for a supervised consumption site and May 15 for a new cap on annual rent increases. White said those deadlines are not negotiable.

“We signed an agreement with fixed dates. I’m going to have to vote for budgets that I don’t 100 per cent agree on. This will be the first time as an elected person that I will be voting in favour of the budget. So that is a sacrifice,” she said.

Short sitting means crunch time for debate

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon took issue with the length of the session. He was concerned that the time is “unbelievably inadequate when it comes to the amount of scrutiny that we need to provide to that material.”

“We think that democracy requires transparency and public scrutiny and that there’s no good reason for the Liberals or the NDP, to deny public scrutiny of this budget and this material,” he said.

Dixon said while there were things in the speech his party will support – including a substance abuse treatment centre – he’s still waiting on details for policy items such as the rent cap.

Premier Sandy Silver said the government is ready to get back to work quickly.

“To be back in the legislative assembly about a month after the election shows our intent. We have been working very hard ever since. And we really do want to see the budget passed. You know, there’s a $434 million capital budget in there. Of course, there’s been some contracts out the door, but we really want to see the checks being cashed and the money flowing,” he said.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon legislative assembly

Previous story
Vaccination campaign planned for Yukon youth age 12 and up

Just Posted

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for May 12, 2021.… Continue reading

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley announced youth vaccination clinics planned for this summer. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon government file)
Vaccination campaign planned for Yukon youth age 12 and up

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for younger people on May 5.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced two new cases of COVID-19 on May 11. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, one in the Yukon and one Outside

One person is self-isolating, the other will remain Outside until non-infectious

Courtesy/Yukon Protective Services Yukon Wildland Fire Management crews doing a prescribed burn at the Carcross Cut-Off in May 2020.
Prescribed burns planned near Whitehorse neighbourhoods to improve wildfire resistance

Manual fuel removal and the replacement of conifers with aspens is also ongoing.

Chloe Tatsumi dismounts the balance beam to cap her routine during the Yukon Championships at the Polarettes Gymnastics Club on May 1. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Gymnasts vie in 2021 Yukon Championships

In a year without competition because of COVID-19, the Polarettes Gymnastics Club hosted its Yukon Championships.

Former Liberal MLA Pauline Frost speaks to reporters outside the courthouse on April 19. One of the voters accused of casting an invalid vote has been granted intervenor status in the lawsuit Frost filed last month. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Voters named in Pauline Frost election lawsuit ask to join court proceedings

The judge granted Christopher Schafer intervenor status

Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file File photo of the legislative assembly. The previous spring sitting began on March 4 but was interrupted due to the election.
Throne speech kicks off short spring legislature sitting

The government will now need to pass the budget.

The deceased man, found in Lake LaBerge in 2016, had on three layers of clothing, Dakato work boots, and had a sheathed knife on his belt. Photo courtesy Yukon RCMP
RCMP, Coroner’s Office seek public assistance in identifying a deceased man

The Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit and the Yukon Coroner’s Office are looking for public help to identify a man who was found dead in Lake LaBerge in May 2016.

Yukon Zinc’s Wolverine minesite has created a mess left to taxpayers to clean up, Lewis Rifkind argues. This file shot shows the mine in 2009. (John Thompson/Yukon News file)
Editorial: The cost of the Wolverine minesite

Lewis Rifkind Special to the News The price of a decent wolverine… Continue reading

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: border opening and Yukon Party texts

Dear Premier Sandy Silver and Dr Hanley, Once again I’m disheartened and… Continue reading

Fire chief Jason Everett (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City launches emergency alert system

The city is calling on residents and visitors to register for Whitehorse Alert

Two young orienteers reach their first checkpoint near Shipyards Park during a Yukon Orienteering Association sprint race May 5. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Orienteers were back in action for the season’s first race

The Yukon Orienteering Association began its 2021 season with a sprint race beginning at Shipyards.

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its May 3 meeting and the upcoming 20-minute makeover.

Most Read