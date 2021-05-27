Local actor and producer Katherine McCallum swings on the set of The Syringa Tree during rehearsal at the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre in Whitehorse on Oct 27. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News).

Local actor and producer Katherine McCallum swings on the set of The Syringa Tree during rehearsal at the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre in Whitehorse on Oct 27. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News).

Three Yukon performers receive more than $20,000 in tour funding

Colin Dorward, Lorène Charmetant and the Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble are March’s Touring Artist Fund recipients

On May 20, the Yukon Government updated its Touring Artists Fund recipients list. The fund provides up to $100,000 in total each year.

Three new recipients were named for the March intake.

Colin Dorward received $2,802 for an online and in-person concert series promoting his new LP.

Lorène Charmetant received $10,000 for a multidisciplinary performance entitled Veridis and Orée.

The Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble also received $10,000 for a community tour of The Resurrectionists.

Katherine McCallum, the artistic executive producer of the Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble, said it was great to get the funding.

“It is amazing,” said McCallum. “It has been, as you can imagine, a bit harrowing trying to put something like this together during the pandemic. “

“I’m keeping my fingers tightly crossed that by the end of October we will be able to move fairly freely around the Yukon and have fairly-sized audiences in a room.”

The Resurrectionists is a “darkly twisted, gothic, coming-of-age romantic tragi-comedy” by Meg Braem.

The $10,000 grant will be used once The Ressurrectionists hits the road.

“We have a separate budget for the production of the play which will be opening at the (Yukon) Arts Centre on Oct. 6 and closing on the 16th,” said McCallum. “Then we will be travelling for the last two weeks of October, hopefully, fingers crossed, COVID and all that.”

With seven actors and three other people in tow McCallum said it will be a big tour for the entertainment ensemble but one that is well within their ability once the logistics are worked out.

McCallum said the play has solid commitments in Haines Junction, Watson Lake and at the Globe Theatre in Atlin. The troupe also hopes to visit Dawson City, if restrictions continue to lift.

When the Larrikin does hit the road in the fall, McCallum said she’s hopeful for some normalcy.

“Hopefully by the time we get to the fall we will be able to sit shoulder-to-shoulder again,” said McCallum. “That is way out there. It is such a foreign concept, but I’ve got a solid set of rose-coloured glasses on.”

More recipients of the Arts Touring Fund will be announced in June.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Music

Previous story
All Air North seats available beginning June 1

Just Posted

Team Hatchet Lake races against Yukon Wide Adventures at the front of the pack through Lake Laberge on Jun. 26, 2019. The 2021 race will begin on June 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
River Quest introduces new race, adjusts to COVID guidelines in 2021

The Race to the Midnight Sun will begin June 23 with about 50 teams racing from Whitehorse to Dawson.

The front entrance of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Waterslide, showers, increased capacity planned for CGC on June 1

Canada Games Centre adjusting COVID-19 operational plan

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Brendan Hanley, speak during a live stream in Whitehorse on Jan. 20. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
‘New sense of calm’ as Yukon loosens public health restrictions

Youth vaccination clinics are set to begin next week

Demonstrators march down Main Street in Whitehorse on May 21. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Solidarity march for Palestine held in Whitehorse

Around 40 people attended the rally

Neil Cantrill and two associates were found guilty of kidnapping, extortion and other charges relating to a 2016 incident in Hope. They appeared in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster July 17. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Former Yukon government mine engineer targeted with slander suit

The lawsuit deals with public statements made at a resource industry conference in Vancouver

Air North will begin allowing passengers to book any seats on its flights. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)
All Air North seats available beginning June 1

On June 1 Air North will allow passengers to book any seat on its flights, including middle seats

Neil Hartling, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Yukon, left, said during Tourism Week it’s important to get Canadians to start thinking about travelling to the Yukon. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Tourism week recognizes the Yukon industry’s resilience

Tourism Week is nationally held to recognize the industy’s resilience during the pandemic

Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Crystal Schick/Yukon News Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse.
Whitehorse city council passes two readings on reduced speed limit downtown

The new 40 km/hr limit could come into effect this July

Local actor and producer Katherine McCallum swings on the set of The Syringa Tree during rehearsal at the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre in Whitehorse on Oct 27. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News).
Three Yukon performers receive more than $20,000 in tour funding

Colin Dorward, Lorène Charmetant and the Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble are March’s Touring Artist Fund recipients

An Air North flight sits on the apron at the Whitehorse airport. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Federal government funding repairs to Whitehorse airport

Upgrades are needed on the tarmac

Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay sits for a photo in Whitehorse on Feb. 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon privacy commissioner releases guidance for ‘vaccine passports’

The government did not consult with the privacy commissioner over border changes

City council, seen at an earlier meeting, is considering a new local improvement policy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse property owners off the hook for roadwork fees under new policy

City council will vote on July 12

Robin Sharples, a research forester with the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources, pull off some sample needles from a spruce tree at Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse on Dec. 6, 2018. The First Nation has announced that all of its buildings will stay under 14-day isolation rules even after May 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Isolation rules still in place for Kwanlin Dün First Nation workplaces

The council will revisist the rules on June 10

Most Read