Three Yukon performers receive more than $20,000 in tour funding

On May 20, the Yukon Government updated its Touring Artists Fund recipients list. The fund provides up to $100,000 in total each year.

Three new recipients were named for the March intake.

Colin Dorward received $2,802 for an online and in-person concert series promoting his new LP.

Lorène Charmetant received $10,000 for a multidisciplinary performance entitled Veridis and Orée.

The Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble also received $10,000 for a community tour of The Resurrectionists.

Katherine McCallum, the artistic executive producer of the Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble, said it was great to get the funding.

“It is amazing,” said McCallum. “It has been, as you can imagine, a bit harrowing trying to put something like this together during the pandemic. “

“I’m keeping my fingers tightly crossed that by the end of October we will be able to move fairly freely around the Yukon and have fairly-sized audiences in a room.”

The Resurrectionists is a “darkly twisted, gothic, coming-of-age romantic tragi-comedy” by Meg Braem.

The $10,000 grant will be used once The Ressurrectionists hits the road.

“We have a separate budget for the production of the play which will be opening at the (Yukon) Arts Centre on Oct. 6 and closing on the 16th,” said McCallum. “Then we will be travelling for the last two weeks of October, hopefully, fingers crossed, COVID and all that.”

With seven actors and three other people in tow McCallum said it will be a big tour for the entertainment ensemble but one that is well within their ability once the logistics are worked out.

McCallum said the play has solid commitments in Haines Junction, Watson Lake and at the Globe Theatre in Atlin. The troupe also hopes to visit Dawson City, if restrictions continue to lift.

When the Larrikin does hit the road in the fall, McCallum said she’s hopeful for some normalcy.

“Hopefully by the time we get to the fall we will be able to sit shoulder-to-shoulder again,” said McCallum. “That is way out there. It is such a foreign concept, but I’ve got a solid set of rose-coloured glasses on.”

More recipients of the Arts Touring Fund will be announced in June.

