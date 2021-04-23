The origin of cases 79 and 80 are currently under investigation.

Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yukon

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been announced in the territory.

While one case, Case 78, is fully recovered and the person was outside the territory during the infectious period, the other two cases are active and the origin of infection is currently under investigation.

Cases 79 and 80 are self-isolating and recovering at home while contact tracing continues.

The Yukon government has released an exposure notification for Saturday, April 10 at Wykes’ Your Independent Grocer between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at this location and has symptoms of COVID-19 take the online self-assessment and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and muscle aches.

The government has not confirmed whether the COVID-19 cases are a variant strain.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has previously confirmed that are cases are presumed to be a variant and treated accordingly.

(Haley Ritchie)

Coronavirus