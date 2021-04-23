Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yukon

The origin of cases 79 and 80 are currently under investigation.

Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yukon

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been announced in the territory.

While one case, Case 78, is fully recovered and the person was outside the territory during the infectious period, the other two cases are active and the origin of infection is currently under investigation.

Cases 79 and 80 are self-isolating and recovering at home while contact tracing continues.

The Yukon government has released an exposure notification for Saturday, April 10 at Wykes’ Your Independent Grocer between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at this location and has symptoms of COVID-19 take the online self-assessment and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and muscle aches.

The government has not confirmed whether the COVID-19 cases are a variant strain.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has previously confirmed that are cases are presumed to be a variant and treated accordingly.

(Haley Ritchie)

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pauline Frost files legal challenge against Vuntut Gwitchin election results
Next story
100 Homes campaign will continue

Just Posted

Yvonne Clarke leaves the legislature after being sworn in as a newly elected MLA on April 22, in Whitehorse. Clarke is the first Filipina MLA to be elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon Party calls on premier to resume legislature and pass budget

The Liberals and NDP are currently negotiating terms for a minority government

Pauline Frost and her lawyer outside the Whitehorse courthouse on April 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Pauline Frost files legal challenge against Vuntut Gwitchin election results

The lawsuit alleges that two electors were not qualified to vote in the riding.

A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Spring shred: Snowmobiles gather on Mount Sima for 2021 Uphill Challenge

Riders had a sunny and warm day on the hill, but still plenty of snowpack on the uphill course.

Sheila MacLean tosses her winter blues in the fire to be burned away in Whitehorse on March 24, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Burning permits will be revoked April 25

The Whitehorse Fire Department extended the open burning season

A group of around 150 people gathered on the waterfront to remember the eight people who were killed in Atlanta, in Whitehorse on March 27. Mike Gladish noted the memorial in calling on the city at council’s April 19 meeting to reactivate its committee focused on address racism and discrimination. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Former Whitehorse councillor calls for anti-racism committee to be re-established

Focused on countering racism, discrimination

Kate Mechan, executive director of the Safe At Home Society. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
100 Homes campaign will continue

Program has housed 14 people since December

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yukon

The origin of cases 79 and 80 are currently under investigation.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Lane closure proposed to make way for new services building, city hall

First reading will come forward April 26

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Yukon MP Larry Bagnell speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse on July 8, 2019.
Federal budget includes changes to Northern Residents Deduction, minimum wage, green energy funds

The massive budget included some rare references to the territory.

Doug Bell photographed in Whitehorse in 2008, for an article about his role as Yukon Commissioner in the early 1980’s. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Yukon remembers former commissioner Doug Bell

Bell passed away in Whitehorse on Sunday, at the age of 94.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse International Airport in Whitehorse on May 6, 2020.
NAV CANADA suspends review for Whitehorse airport traffic control

NAV CANADA announced on April 15 that it is no longer considering… Continue reading

A bulldozer levels piles of garbage at the Whitehorse landfill in January 2012. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Rural dump closures and tipping fees raise concern from small communities

The government has said the measures are a cost-cutting necessity

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at city council matters for the week of April 12

Most Read