Three more COVID-19 cases, new exposure notice announced

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Brendan Hanley, announced three new cases of COVID-19 in a press release on Nov. 21.

According to the release, two of the cases have been linked to previous cases while the third is connected to out-of-territory travel. Contact tracing is underway.

A new public exposure notice was also issued for Better Bodies in Whitehorse on Nov. 16 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and was at Better Bodies should contact the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre in Whitehorse at (867) 393-3083 or the health centre in their community. The release added that, due to a high volume of calls, people may be required to leave a number and wait for a return call from the centre.

A full list of public exposure notices can be found here.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle aches.

Coronavirus

