Three high water advisories in effect for Yukon

Some waterways have been rising, which has prompted the Yukon government to issue advisories.

The Yukon emergency measures organization has three high streamflow advisories in effect.

On June 1, the territory issued a notice about the Liard River and tributaries that have been increasing steadily for the last month and particularly over the last couple of weeks as temperatures have warmed up.

Water levels in Upper Liard are forecast to climb at a faster rate due to snowmelt runoff from the snowpack at higher elevations.

The advisory could move up to a higher flood risk over the weekend based on current hydrologic modelling for the Liard River, Hyland River, Frances River and other tributaries and streams in nearby watersheds.

While the Nordenskiold River continues flowing near bankfull in some areas due to combined rainfall and snowmelt, the flow has decreased since its peak on May 28, and has been downgraded from a flood watch to a high stream advisory at Carmacks, according to another June 1 notice.

Water levels in the Carmacks region are expected to continue fluctuating daily as the remaining snowpack turns to water. The levels could start dropping by next week if there is no significant rainfall.

Lastly, the Pelly River at Ross River has been rising for the last two weeks, as of a May 27 notice.

The rate of increase has slowed, however, considerable high elevation snowpack remains and snowmelt runoff in addition to warmer temperatures could compound the issue over the next week.

High streamflow advisories refer to lake and river flows or levels that are rising or expected to rise quickly, although no major flooding is expected and minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The public is being reminded to avoid fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this time. Property owners in flood-prone areas are advised to have plans in place in case of flooding.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Water