Three candidates running for Carcross/Tagish Haa Shaa du Hen

Carcross/Tagish First Nation citizens will elect a new leader on June 27.

After nominations closed May 13, Calvin Lindstrom, Danny Cresswell and Maria Benoit had put their names forward to become Haa Shaa du Hen (Chief).

Haa Shaa du Hen is the only elected member of the CTFN Council; the other six council members are appointed by their respective clans.

In the last four years, there have been two byelections and one general election for Haa Shaa du Hen. Lynda Dixon was first elected in a byelection in July 2019, following the removal of chief Andy Carvill. In June 2020 Dixon narrowly won the general election, then suddenly resigned in March of this year, prompting the upcoming June byelection.

The Chief Electoral Officer Tanya Silverfox said the byelection will be held June 27 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. with polling stations in Tagish, Carcross and Whitehorse.

Mail-in ballot packages will be mailed to all eligible Citizens residing outside of the three communities.

A mobile vote will be available to citizens in the Whitehorse-Tagish-Carcross area who are unable to leave their place of residence, either housebound or institutionalized.

Early votes can be arranged by contacting the Chief Election Officer at ctfnbyelection22@gmail.com.

