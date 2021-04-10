Whitehorse City Hall (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse City Hall (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

This week at city hall

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its April 6 meeting.

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its April 6 meeting.

City could spend $90,000 on new pump

The City of Whitehorse could be adding the purchase of a new pump for its downtown lift station to the 2021 capital budget.

At Whitehorse city council’s April 6 meeting, Arcadio Rodriguez, a senior technologist with water and waste services, brought forward a recommendation that council approve the budget change for the pump with the $90,000 to come from the city’s water and sewer reserve until gas tax funding is approved.

As Rodriguez explained, there are plans to do a full retrofit of the lift station over the next two to three years; however, some immediate repairs are required.

“A high risk of catastrophic failure at lift station #1 would be present if the interim repairs are delayed or not performed,” he said. “System failure may create flood conditions (sewer backup) in downtown dwellings and commercial locations upstream of the station; as well as a risk of discharging untreated wastewater into the environment, if a wastewater diversion measure is undertaken.”

Council will vote April 13 whether to go ahead with the pump replacement.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Anti-racism declaration considered

An anti-racism declaration could be made by municipalities throughout the territory in the near future.

The proposed declaration was presented to Whitehorse city council for consideration and the City of Dawson to take to the Association of Yukon Communities at its next Annual General Meeting.

The declaration would commit AYC to provide members with anti-racism training and education on an annual basis and for AYC to seek external funding for that training as needed.

The resolution also calls on AYC members to provide education and training to staff, elected officials and volunteers that represent the community, review bylaws and policies with an equity and inclusivity lens, and explore and advocate for other actions to build equitable communities, while also exploring participation in the Canadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities.

Council members appeared supportive of the resolution with Deputy Mayor Jan Stick suggesting it is “important for all communities.”

Stick and a number of others on council noted that while the city has taken action in a number of ways — including offering training to staff — there are always opportunities to do more and look at what could be done differently.

“We want to be inclusive and we want to be action-oriented,” Coun. Steve Roddick said.

Council will vote next week whether to move ahead with the joint submission for AYC with Dawson. If both Whitehorse and Dawson approve it, it would come forward for consideration at AYC’s next annual general meeting.

(Stephanie Waddell)

City gets set to reorganize

A number of City of Whitehorse departments may soon fall under different divisions than they currently do at the city.

In a report to council presented at its April 6 meeting, city manager Linda Rapp highlighted the plans, noting that while a larger corporate reorganization had been planned, it is not the right time so a smaller reorganization will happen.

“It was recognized that the timing is not right for a larger process which may be better considered after the completion of the building consolidation project and COVID being behind us,” she stated in the report.

Among the changes planned that will happen are the creation of a property management department that would include building maintenance and vertical infrastructure, a corporate human resources division, moving transit to development services, renaming community and recreation services to community services, and putting legislative services as the lead for the wildland fire risk reduction strategy as policies and bylaws will need to be developed from that.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Compost donation considered

It’s not every day the city is asked to provide a donation in dirt, but that’s exactly what the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition is looking for.

The coalition will be working on a Ground Share project from April to September, an initiative focused on growing food.

“The Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition is asking for 100 complimentary bags of compost (valued at $500) to be used to minimize a barrier in participating in the pilot project, and also as a tool to increase the likelihood of a successful harvest,” city planning and sustainability manager Melodie Simard stated in a report to council.

While the city doesn’t have a method for donating assets (which compost would be classified as), it’s recommended council approve a grant of $500 from the council donation account that would go towards the project for the coalition to purchase compost.

Council will vote on the donation Arpil 13.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Drainage, development application changes proposed

Changes could be made to City of Whitehorse drainage requirements and development applications.

Pat Ross, the city’s manager of land and building services, brought forward the changes to the zoning bylaw at Whitehorse city council’s April 6 meeting.

The changes are aimed at improving and streamlining the development permit process while also creating more clear guidelines around site grading and drainage for properties.

If council approves first reading of the bylaw April 13, a public hearing would be held May 10 with a report on the hearing coming to council June 7 before second and third reading June 14.

(Stephanie Waddell)

City Hall

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Point-in-Time homeless count planned this month

Just Posted

Whitehorse City Hall (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
This week at city hall

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its April 6 meeting.

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Eva Holland have been nominated for book prizes. (Submitted)
Eva Holland, Kwanlin Dün nominated for B.C. and Yukon Book Prizes

The winners will be announced on Sept. 18

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley issued a public exposure warning on April 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air Canada flight

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley issued a… Continue reading

Wyatt's World
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 9, 2021.… Continue reading

Landon Kulych, the city’s manager of parks and community development, is seen addressing city management and council about the potential e-bike bylaw earlier in 2021. First reading of the new bylaw will be considered by council April 13. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
E-bike bylaw considered

Class of bike would determine what trails they could travel

Point-in-Time homeless count planned this month

Volunteers will count those in shelters, short-term housing and without shelter in a 24-hour period.

The Yukon’s new ATIPP Act came into effect on April 1. Yukoners can submit ATIPP requests online or at the Legislative Assembly building. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)
New ATIPP Act in effect as of April 1

The changes promise increased government transparency

A new conservancy in northern B.C. is adjacent to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (Courtesy BC Parks)
Ice Mountain Lands near Telegraph Creek, B.C., granted conservancy protection

The conservancy is the first step in a multi-year Tahltan Stewardship Initiative

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Transfer stations, RCMP thanks, and election platforms

Letters to the editor published April 7

Yukon RCMP reported a child pornography-related arrest on April 1. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Whitehorse man arrested on child pornography charges

The 43-year-old was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography

Team Yukon athletes wave flags at the 2012 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremony in Whitehorse. The postponed 2022 event in Wood Buffalo, Alta., has been rescheduled for Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2023. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)
New dates set for Arctic Winter Games

Wood Buffalo, Alta. will host event Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2023

Victoria Gold Corp. has contributed $1 million to the First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun after six months of production at the Eagle Gold Mine. (Submitted/Victoria Gold Corp.)
Victoria Gold contributes $1 million to First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun

Victoria Gold signed a Comprehensive Cooperation and Benefits Agreement in 2011

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media in Whitehorse on October 30, 2020. Hanley is now encouraging Yukon to continue following health regulations, noting it could still be some time before changes to restrictions are made. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
No active COVID cases in Yukon

Hanley highlights concerns over variants, encourages vaccinations

Most Read