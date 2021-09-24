COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases clustered in rural Yukon communities

Two of the cases are people from Outside diagnosed in the Yukon.

The Yukon government is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 22. A total of 39 active cases are now being reported.

Of the new cases, 11 are in rural communities and two are people who live out of territory who were diagnosed in the Yukon.

The Yukon has seen 736 cases since March 2020, of which 694 have recovered.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing. Those in rural communities should contact their rural community health centre.

The government’s weekly case breakdown by community shows 19 cases in Watson Lake and Lower Post, 13 in Whitehorse and among people from out of territory, four in Dawson City and two each in Burwash Landing and Carcross.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Previous story
Nicole Edwards remembered for advocacy, songs and prayers for kindness

Just Posted

SEPT 24 2021
WYATT’S WORLD

Deputy Minister of Education Nicole Morgan and Assistant Deputy Minister of Education Ryan Sikkes spoke to reporters Sept. 23 in Whitehorse and acknowledged that it was a mistake not to communicate with parents about a sexual assault investigation at Hidden Valley Elementary School. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
RCMP admit ‘major error’ in sexual assault investigation at Whitehorse school

Nicole Edwards passed away on Sept. 8 after living with scleroderma, a rare disease, for many years. (Courtesy/Nicole Edwards)
Nicole Edwards remembered for advocacy, songs and prayers for kindness

Noah Curtis will be seeking a councillor’s seat in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Submitted)
Noah Curtis seeks Whitehorse councillor seat