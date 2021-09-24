Thirteen new COVID-19 cases clustered in rural Yukon communities

Two of the cases are people from Outside diagnosed in the Yukon.

The Yukon government is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 22. A total of 39 active cases are now being reported.

Of the new cases, 11 are in rural communities and two are people who live out of territory who were diagnosed in the Yukon.

The Yukon has seen 736 cases since March 2020, of which 694 have recovered.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing. Those in rural communities should contact their rural community health centre.

The government’s weekly case breakdown by community shows 19 cases in Watson Lake and Lower Post, 13 in Whitehorse and among people from out of territory, four in Dawson City and two each in Burwash Landing and Carcross.

