Third COVID-19 death reported in Yukon, case reported at Elijah Smith Elementary School

The territory has 21 active cases

A third person has passed away from COVID-19 in the Yukon, according to Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott.

The person was unvaccinated and a Whitehorse resident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of this individual. Out of respect, we will not be releasing any additional information,” Elliott said in a statement on the evening of June 14.

The Yukon remains at 21 active cases, for a total of 107 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Five new cases have been announced since Sunday — three in Whitehorse and two in communities.

One of those cases is a student at Elijah Smith Elementary School. Parents are being informed, according to health officials.

Two of the new cases are out-of-territory residents who tested positive in the Yukon. They are included in the active case count, but not the total case count.

Three of the previous cases have now recovered.

All unvaccinated Yukoners who have been in close contact with others should monitor for symptoms, health officials say.

“There are no public exposure notices however any person who is unvaccinated and not following the Safe 6 plus 1 is considered to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms,” says a press release.

The Yukon government has not revealed the locations of the Yukon’s rural cases, but other governments have self-identified as moving into more vigilant restrictions because of cases in the community.

Kluane First Nation, Carcross/Tagish First Nation and Dawson City Mayor Wayne Potoroka all announced cases in Burwash Landing, Carcross and Dawson City in the last week.

