The Yukon doesn’t have an evacuation plan

Minister says that’s because municipalities are responsible for coming up with their own plans

The Yukon government doesn’t have a plan for evacuating Whitehorse and other communities. That’s because municipalities are in charge of planning for evacuations, according to Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn.

He told reporters in the cabinet office on Oct. 10 that municipalities are the “ones that lead the evacuation plan.” For example, the City of Whitehorse has emergency plans posted on its website.

Mostyn stood in the legislature earlier that afternoon to give a wildfire update during his ministerial statement which, Yukon NDP Leader Kate White commented on in the house, offered no new information.

Mostyn noted the season saw 218 wildfires burn more than 220,000 hectares of land and evacuations from Mayo, Old Crow and the Yukon’s largest gold mine, as well as evacuation alerts, with no structures or lives lost due to wildfires in the territory. (The Yukon’s wildfire hub indicates there are 122 active wildfires and 97 extinguished wildfires, with close to 224,000 hectares burned and no fires currently threatening Yukon communities.)

“During a summer that saw so much damage in other parts of the country from wildfire, it is not lost on anyone how fortunate we have been,” he said.

In response, Yukon Party MLA for Lake Laberge Brad Cathers commented on what he described as a “busy” season.

“The threat was there, and it came much too close for comfort,” he said.

“What happened in the N.W.T. served as a stark reminder wildfire is a threat to northern communities and should serve as another wake-up call to us all.”

Cathers indicated more work is needed on targeted harvesting in Yukon communities to reduce wildfire risk. He encouraged the minister’s department to review its communication procedures and practices.

“Much was done well including updates by staff working very late at night, but there is room for improvement regarding frequency of updates, communications with community leaders and some of the information shared with residents,” he said.

“There is also an interest in seeing more done to help people understand what they can do to fire smart their own properties and set up home fire suppression systems.”

White raised some questions in response to Mostyn’s remarks. She asked what lessons the Yukon government is learning from evacuations in the Northwest Territories.

“What would the Yukon do if the entire City of Whitehorse needed to be evacuated? Where would they go? And what about the entire Klondike region? Where would we direct those in Watson Lake to go?” she asked.

“And when we look at the changing nature of the climate and the increase in both intensity and duration of wildland fires, what direction do we, as the decision-makers of today, make for the future? Is the Yukon government working with the City of Whitehorse to create more large-scale fire breaks? What is the broad strokes evacuation plan for Whitehorse and other Yukon communities?”

Mostyn told legislators that communities are responsible for reviewing their own plans.

“We work with communities to create and update their community emergency plans and complete a hazard identification and risk assessment during emergency incidents. The emergency measures organization is in regular contact with communities, municipal and First Nation governments and other agencies. We offer support as required and help where local capacity is insufficient to assist with logistics, communications or other elements of emergency response,” he said.

“The City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon is reviewing their joint emergency response processes [and] evacuation plans and incorporating lessons and observations from other jurisdictions. This includes a review of how we communicate with residents before, during and after an emergency, how we inform people of evacuations and how we work together through the territory’s emergency measures organization.”

In the cabinet office following the question period, Mostyn said the Yukon government is evaluating the wildfire season by examining how Yellowknife and other jurisdictions across the country dealt with wildfires.

“We’ll take all that information and start to work it into our overarching planning for the territory and look at what can be done better, what sort of policies do we need to have in place as a territorial government and so people know what to expect in the event of — the supports they can pull on in the event of — evacuation for fire, flood or whatever else it is,” he said.

“We’re doing that type of plan.”

Mostyn had a message for municipalities:

“Community Services will be working with you to help you with your plans. If you need it, ask for assistance, and we’ll do what we can, but really, that does come down to a municipal responsibility.”

White told reporters in the lobby of the legislature that she is not reassured about what could happen next wildfire season.

“I’m not confident because really, right now we have people on the ground saying ‘this is the work that needs to get done’ and then we have a minister who’s so disconnected that he’s not responding to what he like, what he’s been told that has to happen on the ground,” she said.

“People want to know what could happen, what does it look like, where should they go [and] where should they access the information from? And so, for the minister to make all these answers like it’s everybody else’s responsibility is worrisome.”

White said she looks forward to a joint press release between the minister and the mayor stating the City of Whitehorse’s responsibility for a large-scale evacuation.

