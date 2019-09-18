The Ibex Valley murder trial: what the jury didn’t hear

Some legal arguments were made without the jury present. Those details couldn’t be published until now

A 14-person jury heard the first-degree murder trial of Edward James Penner, a 22-year-old B.C. man accused of killing 25-year-old Adam Cormack in Ibex Valley in 2017.

Twelve of them have now been sequestered as they deliberate on a verdict.

As with every jury trial on a criminal matter, the Crown and defence participated in a number of legal arguments behind-the-scenes, and certain pieces of information about Penner were withheld from jurors in an effort to prevent biasing them.

Here’s some of what the jury didn’t get to hear:

Penner’s criminal record

The jury heard that investigators requested Facebook records from between June 7, 2017, and July 1, 2017 for an account under the name of “James Tanner.”

Although the latter end of the range is related to when Penner was taken into custody in Whitehorse, the first date is tied to when Penner was released from a B.C. jail for a 2016 robbery.

Penner had pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 428 days in jail.

Penner also racked up charges while at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre: he was charged with assaulting a peace officer in August 2017 and correctional officer in September 2017. Penner pleaded guilty to the August incident and was sentenced to six months in custody (he was given credit for time served). The charge from September was stayed.

Penner was also charged for uttering threats in September 2017. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one month in custody, again given credit for time served.

Most recently, Penner was charged with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, with an alleged offence date of July 28. His first appearance on the matter took place during the murder trial (a lawyer appeared on his behalf).

An abandoned application

The defence commenced an application Sept. 11 alleging that an inadequate police investigation had taken place, calling Const. John Gillis, the lead investigator on the case, to testify.

Defence lawyer Andre Ouellette grilled Gillis for about an hour and a half on what police did or didn’t know and the thoroughness of their investigative techniques, with one of the first points of contention being the time Cormack died.

The Crown described Ouellette’s efforts as a “pure fishing expedition.”

At one point, Ouellette’s line of questioning revealed that police had arrested a man for accessory to murder after the fact after he was caught on security camera entering an apartment building on June 29, 2017, and leaving with a “gun-shaped item” covered with a blanket.

Two other witnesses said Penner had been in the apartment earlier that day, appearing agitated and waving a large gun around.

The man, who was never criminally charged, was later seen on security footage meeting Penner at the Casa Loma with a duffle bag. Penner was seen with the duffle bag until shortly before his arrest on June 30.

About an hour into the Crown’s cross-examination of Gillis, Penner suddenly became visibly agitated and began swearing at his lawyers.

Ouellette requested a break and left the courtroom with local co-counsel, Kelly Labine, presumably to speak to Penner privately. Upon returning a few minutes later, Ouellette said he had been instructed to abandon the application.

A handful of other tense moments also played out between Penner and his lawyers. Penner abruptly asked for a break during Ouellette’s cross-examination of Clarence Haryett, who said he had driven Penner, Cormack and a third man, Bubbles, to the gravel pit area.

Penner and Ouellette had a quiet but heated exchange after the jury left the courtroom, with Penner audibly telling his counsel, “Your whole cross-examination is falling down.”

The Johnson video

One of the Crown’s key witnesses was Juanita Johnson, who testified about seeing Penner and Cormack together at a party in Hillcrest in the early hours of June 28, 2017. She also told the jury that, when she later returned to the house to retrieve some clothes, a group of people including Penner had forced her into a vehicle and driven her to the Family Hotel, where she was kept in a room until she managed to escape.

Part of the disclosure in the case was a security video from the Family Hotel which shows Johnson walking up and down a hallway unaccompanied, and at one point knocking on a door to be let into a room.

During a voir-dire Sept. 10, Ouellette said that, due to technical difficulties, the defence had only recently been able to open and watch the video.

Johnson had taken the witness stand six days prior; the video should have been played for Johnson and should be played in front of the jury, Ouellette argued, because it “tends to contradict” Johnson’s recollection of her time at the Family Hotel — namely, that she had been forcibly confined or held against her will with no way to leave.

Crown attorney Amy Porteous, however, said that Johnson’s cross-examination was long over, and even without the video, the defence could have asked Johnson more about her own conduct at the hotel.

She also said that while the video was in a strange format, the Crown had sent it to Ouellette’s office on May 30, but it wasn’t until Aug. 16 that the defence indicated they were having trouble opening it.

A paralegal with the Crown’s office reached out to Labine, offering to show her how to open the video, Porteous continued, but received no response. The paralegal then sent written instructions.

Porteous said she sent a reminder on Aug. 20 that help was available and a paralegal stayed after-hours just in case, but the defence had replied they would figure it out themselves.

It wasn’t until 1:18 p.m. on the day Johnson testified that the defence raised the issue about opening the video again, Porteous said, adding that it would be unfair to play the video for the jury in isolation without giving Johnson a chance to respond.

Ouellette, in reply, said that his office had sent a request for help opening the video “way before August,” in late May or June.

He also said that a police statement given by someone who wasn’t called as a witness at trial, Jennifer Rivest, also contradicted other portions of Johnson’s testimony. Johnson had testified she was taken by Penner at gunpoint to the car that drove to the Family Hotel; Rivest, however, who was apparently with Johnson at the time, told police she hadn’t seen a gun at all.

The video was eventually played during the trial for another witness, lead investigator Gillis, who identified the person in the video as Johnson.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com