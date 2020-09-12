Teslin Tlingit Council will elect a new Naa Sháade Háni Chief and Naa Sháade Háni Deputy Chief on Sept. 15. (Image contributed)

Teslin Tlingit Council to hold election

Election day is Sept. 15, 2020

Teslin Tlingit Council will elect a new Naa Sháade Háni Chief and Naa Sháade Háni Deputy Chief on Sept. 15.

Four candidates are running for chief — Robert Magill, Eric Morris, John Jr. Peters and Todd Smarch. Morris previously served as chief from 2000 to 2008.

Alex Oakley and Carl Smarch are running for deputy chief.

Citizens will pick new leadership on Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at polling stations in Teslin at the Recreation Centre and in Whitehorse at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. Voters are advised that COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

Advance polling for the election took place on Sept. 1 and 8 in Teslin and Whitehorse.

Two all-candidates forums took place in Whitehorse and Teslin in August and were streamed online.

Current Naa Shaáde Háni Chief Richard Sidney is not running for reelection.

In 2018 Teslin Tlingit Council decided to transition to a ‘citizen election process’ that allows citizens to vote directly for their chief. Previously elections took place in the traditional method that saw the chief selected by elders and clan representatives on the general council.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon River fall chum run the worst on record

Just Posted

Yukon River fall chum run the worst on record

“There isn’t a fishery allocation for either the U.S. or Canada right now”

Yukon privacy commissioner releases decision on Department of Justice access request

Yukon News reporter Jackie Hong first filed her request in 2018

City management could see pay raise

Proposed bylaw outlines management pay from 2019 to 2022

Tourism operators say winter season outlook is bleak without border openings

The Tourism Association is urging the government that borders should be reopened

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Sept. 11, 2020

Teslin Tlingit Council to hold election

Election day is Sept. 15, 2020

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Trail plan would focus on management of city pathways

Public input will be sought ahead of final plan coming forward

EDITORIAL: Where the Quest faltered, the community stands tall

Literally anything would have been better than nothing

Glaucoma care streamlined

Patients no longer require referal to an ophthalmologist for treatment

Yukon government updates workplace violence and harassment regulations

The changes come into effect next September

Rezoning could soon move forward

Allowing suite in RR zone would not substantially change area, council hears

Yukon government extends relief program

“We know that businesses continue to need help”

Most Read