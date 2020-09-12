Teslin Tlingit Council to hold election

Teslin Tlingit Council will elect a new Naa Sháade Háni Chief and Naa Sháade Háni Deputy Chief on Sept. 15. (Image contributed)

Teslin Tlingit Council will elect a new Naa Sháade Háni Chief and Naa Sháade Háni Deputy Chief on Sept. 15.

Four candidates are running for chief — Robert Magill, Eric Morris, John Jr. Peters and Todd Smarch. Morris previously served as chief from 2000 to 2008.

Alex Oakley and Carl Smarch are running for deputy chief.

Citizens will pick new leadership on Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at polling stations in Teslin at the Recreation Centre and in Whitehorse at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. Voters are advised that COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

Advance polling for the election took place on Sept. 1 and 8 in Teslin and Whitehorse.

Two all-candidates forums took place in Whitehorse and Teslin in August and were streamed online.

Current Naa Shaáde Háni Chief Richard Sidney is not running for reelection.

In 2018 Teslin Tlingit Council decided to transition to a ‘citizen election process’ that allows citizens to vote directly for their chief. Previously elections took place in the traditional method that saw the chief selected by elders and clan representatives on the general council.

